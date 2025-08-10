Sunday, August 10, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Shreeji Shipping, Patel Retail to launch maiden IPOs on August 19

Shreeji Shipping, Patel Retail to launch maiden IPOs on August 19

According to their Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the IPOs will close on August 21, and the one-day bidding for anchor investors is scheduled for August 18

initial public offerings, IPO

The two companies will announce the price band for their public issues on Monday.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shipping and logistics solutions provider Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd and supermarket chain Patel Retail Ltd are set to launch their maiden public issues on August 19.

According to their Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the IPOs will close on August 21, and the one-day bidding for anchor investors is scheduled for August 18.

The two companies will announce the price band for their public issues on Monday.

So far this year, 44 mainboard companies have launched their IPOs. In addition, two IPOs of BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle will open on August 11, followed by the issue of agro-based firm Regaal Resources on August 12.

 

Going by the RHP, Shreeji Shipping Global's IPO is an entirely fresh issue of 1.63 crore equity shares with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Also Read

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI

Sebi plans larger quota for institutions in big IPOs, trims retail share

PropShare Titania SM REIT IPO ends with 1.61x subscription

PropShare Titania SM REIT IPO ends with 1.61x subscription

IPO, initial public offering

Sotefin Bharat plans ₹80 cr IPO to build parking robot unit in West Bengal

snapdeal

Snapdeal's parent AceVector files confidential draft IPO papers with Sebi

WeWork

Office space company WeWork India gets regulatory approval for IPO

The company plans to utilise Rs 251.2 crore from the IPO proceeds for the acquisition of dry bulk carriers in the supramax category on the secondary market, and Rs 23 crore for debt repayment.

The flagship company of Jamnagar-based Shreeji Group primarily focuses on non-major ports and jetties, particularly along the west coast of India.

Patel Retail's IPO is a mix of a fresh issue of 85.18 lakh shares and an OFS of 10.02 lakh shares of promoters, according to the RHP.

As per merchant banking sources, the IPO size is expected to be Rs 250 crore to Rs 300 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance to the tune of Rs 59 crore will be used for payment of debt, Rs 115 crore for funding of working capital requirements of the company, and a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

Patel Retail was established in 2008 with the launch of its first store in Ambernath, Maharashtra. Since then, it has expanded its operations throughout the suburban regions of Thane and the Raigad district in Maharashtra.

The company provides a diverse range of products including food, non-food items, general merchandise, and apparel to meet the needs of families. It operates in tier-III cities and nearby suburban areas under the brand 'Patel's R Mart'.

Shares of the two companies are expected to begin trading on the bourses from August 26.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

IPO, bell, initial public offering, NSDL

BLS Polymers files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds through IPO

JSW Cement

JSW Cement raises ₹1,080 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

initial public offerings, IPO

Industrial and consumer discretionary sectors lead 2025 IPO chargepremium

initial public offerings, IPO

Knowledge Realty Trust REIT IPO subscribed 1.2 times on Day 1

(From left) Narinder Singh Kahlon, CFO; Parth Jindal, MD; and Nilesh Narwekar, CEO, JSW Cement Limited during an IPO Press Conference in Mumbai on Monday 04th Aug, 2025 Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

JSW Cement sets price band of ₹139-147/share for ₹3,600 crore IPO

Topics : initial public offering IPO initial public offerings IPOs Shipping industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayTata Motors Q1 ResultsBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon