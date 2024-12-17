Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Ventive Hospitality to raise Rs 1,600 crore through IPO to reduce debt

Ventive Hospitality to raise Rs 1,600 crore through IPO to reduce debt

Investors can bid for a minimum of 23 equity shares and in multiples of 23 equity shares thereafter

IPO

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ventive Hospitality, a hotel asset management company, on Tuesday said that it is looking to raise Rs 1,600 crore through its initial public offering (IPO) to reduce its debt.
 
The IPO will open on December 20, and close on December 24.
 
The hotel company, with a primary focus on luxury offerings across business and leisure segments, is a joint venture between Pune’s Panchshil Realty and Blackstone, where the former holds two-thirds of the company.
 
The IPO comprises fresh issues of shares worth Rs 1,600 crore with a face value of Rs 1 each. The price band of the issue is fixed at Rs 610 to Rs 643 per equity share. A discount of Rs 30 per equity share is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the Employee Reservation Portion.
 
 
Investors can bid for a minimum of 23 equity shares and in multiples of 23 equity shares thereafter.
 
The company will use a significant portion of the funds for repayment of its debt.

More From This Section

IPO

NBFC player Aye Finance files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 1,450 cr IPO

Premiumipo market listing share market

Now, institutions dwarf retail investors in SME IPOs, reveals data

IPO

International Gemmological IPO gets 72% subscribed on second day of offer

IPO

Laxmi Dental secures Sebi approval to raise funds by launching IPO

LG Electronics, LG India

LG mulls raising India unit valuation to $15 bn from $13 bn ahead of IPO

 
“From about Rs 1,600 crore, Rs 1,400 crore will be used for repaying the debt,” Mustafa Hussain, president, finance and strategy, Panchshil Realty, told Business Standard on the sidelines of the company’s IPO conference. “Post that, the net debt will be about Rs 1,500 crore, that will be only 1.2 per cent of our Ebitda.”
 
All of the hospitality assets of the company are operated by or franchised from global operators, including Marriott, Hilton, Minor and Atmosphere. Currently, the company has a portfolio of hotels in India and the Maldives.
 
JM Financial, Axis Capital, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers (BRLM) to the issue.
 
In terms of expansion, Atul Chordia, chairman, Panchshil Realty and executive director, Ventive Hospitality, said that the company selects hotel assets where they can get up to 22 per cent yield on capital.
 
The company currently has under-construction and growth of assets in Varanasi, Bangalore, Sri Lanka, New Bombay and Pune.

Also Read

Bengaluru Hotel

Delhi CEO captures 'peak Bengaluru moment' in hotel; netizens divided

hotel

Expect strong demand, occupancy in Q3, Q4 after subdued 1st qtr: EIH Ltd

Thomas Cook India, Madhavan Menon

India's hospitality sector to see strong tailwinds, says Thomas Cook MD

PremiumHotel store collaboration zone in TOP’s commercial offices

Office or hotel? Workspaces embrace hospitality trends for employees

LinkedIn Founder

'Say goodbye to 9-to-5 jobs': LinkedIn co-founder latest prediction on AI

Topics : IPO hospitality stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon