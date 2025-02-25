Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 08:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
69% growth in headcount in India's institutional investor sector in 2 years

69% growth in headcount in India's institutional investor sector in 2 years

The sector has made strides in workforce diversity, with women's participation at 27 per cent of the overall workforce

BS Reporter Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has witnessed a notable 69 per cent increase in headcount in the institutional investor sector over the last two years, said a report by CIEL HR Services.
 
The report, titled Institutional Investors - Talent Trends and Insights, highlights that India’s market capitalisation has risen over the past decade, growing from $1.2 trillion to $5.2 trillion, spurred by significant expansion in the institutional investor sector.
 
The sector has made strides in workforce diversity, with women’s participation at 27 per cent of the overall workforce. However, representation in leadership roles remains a challenge, with women holding just 14 per cent of senior positions.
 
 
One notable finding regarding talent mobility revealed that only 17 per cent of professionals, including fund managers, portfolio managers, and senior analysts, are promoted from within their organisations, while 83 per cent are hired externally. This presents an opportunity for companies in the sector to innovate their practices around internal career progression and enhance their work environment to help talent thrive.
 
“India’s trajectory towards becoming a $7 trillion economy by 2030 is a reflection of its burgeoning market size and a testament to the rapid transformation taking place across its financial landscape. With an expected growth rate of 6.1 per cent over the next five years and positioning to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027, India’s institutional investor sector is at the forefront of this evolution," said K Pandiarajan, executive director and chairman, CIEL HR.

"The sector is experiencing a radical shift, with both established players and new entrants driving innovation in investment strategies and financial products. This dynamic growth signals a pivotal moment for institutional investors to harness emerging opportunities, both within India and globally," he added.
 
The study encompasses over 16,000 executives from 80 companies in the investor sector and provides valuable insights into key areas such as gender diversity, tenure in firms, roles in demand, and career progression.
 
“The sector employs crème de la crème talent in the country. With our economy growing at a rapid pace, the demand for these roles will surge, further widening the demand-supply gap. We anticipate skilled professionals to return to India from global markets while also drawing expatriates to the country," said Aditya Narayan Mishra, managing director and chief executive officer, CIEL HR.
 
Approximately 25 per cent of the workforce in the institutional investor sector has switched jobs in the past year, emphasising the dynamic and competitive nature of the industry. The average tenure across the institutional investor sector is three years, reflecting high mobility and competition for talent.
 
Professionals in the industry often hold advanced qualifications, including MBAs from top Indian and international business schools, as well as prestigious CA and CFA certifications.
 

