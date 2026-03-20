What Accenture Q2FY26 results mean for Indian IT stocks?

Though global consultancy firm Accenture remains optimistic that artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging as a deal enabler and pipeline driver, analysts, back home, think the optimism is unlikely improve the sentiment for Indian IT (information technology) sector. Additionally, the broader demand environment remains tepid, with the impact of the Iran war yet to be priced in, keeping them sanguine about IT stocks' performance in the near-term.

"Accenture noted that foundational work in AI is picking up. We, however, believe this is currently not sufficient to drive the acceleration in demand we were anticipating in earlier scenarios. From an IT services perspective, it really does seem to be a case of one battle after the other, and the firms could have to contend with a difficult macro and geopolitical backdrop in the near term," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

During its Q2FY26 results, Accenture said they expect AI to act as a tailwind for three reasons. First, clients are implementing foundational programmes to capture tap AI for cloud security and data modernization. The consultancy firm sees at least one out of every two advanced AI projects, leading to a data project.

Second, clients are creating more investment capacity to increase their spend in new areas. Lastly, clients with more advanced digital cores are starting to take on larger AI programs. There is a shift from proofs of concept (POC) to production, it said.

Analysts noted that AI is acting as a tailwind, enabling Accenture to win market share and create new growth opportunities, even as they cautioned that this momentum is not yet strong enough to trigger a broad-based demand revival for Indian IT firms.

"Clients are moving beyond proof of concepts to live use cases in AI. AI will continue to drive the demand for core fundamental elements like cloud, data and platform modernisation services. However, a sharp growth revival hinges on macroeconomic improvement, particularly in the US," noted those at Nomura.

Accenture Q2 Results: Modest growth in Q2FY26

Meanwhile, Accenture reported revenue of about $18 billion in Q2FY26, growing 4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in constant currency (cc). The growth came towards the upper end of its guided range, led by managed services (up 5 per cent) and consulting (up 3 per cent), with vertical strength in financial services and communications.

Deal activity remained stable, with total bookings of roughly $22 billion and a book-to-bill ratio of around 1.2x, indicating a steady pipeline. Large deals continued to anchor growth, with Accenture booking 41 deals exceeding $100 million during the quarter.

Operating margins expanded modestly year-on-year, supported by execution discipline and efficiency gains, even as the company continued to invest in AI capabilities and acquisitions. Headcount remained broadly flat, reflecting the ongoing shift toward productivity-led delivery.

Accenture Guidance: cautious optimism

Accenture raised the lower end of its FY26 revenue growth guidance to 3–5 per cent in constant currency (from 2–5 per cent earlier), while maintaining its margin outlook. For Q3FY26, it guided for 1–5 per cent growth.

The management flagged that the guidance incorporates its "best view" of current geopolitical risks but does not factor in any significant escalation This, analysts said, leaves room for downside risks. They noted that client spending trends remain broadly unchanged from CY25, indicating no meaningful macro recovery yet.

"While service providers attribute growth moderation to macro headwinds, the buzz around AI productivity is spurring enterprises to seek similar gains from their service partners – increasing the risk of another soft year. Indian IT sector's rerating is unlikely to happen if concerns over the impact of Gen AI continues," said those at JM Financial.

The brokerage advised investor to stay selective and prefer stocks underpinned by reasonable operational visibility. It prefers Infosys, and Mphasis as top picks.

Emkay Global added that the Nifty IT Index has corrected nearly 25 per cent, so far, in 2026, underperforming the Nifty50 index by 13 per cent, due to potential risks to growth with advancement in AI and increased macro uncertainties leading to lower terminal growth assumptions.

"The steady operating performance and Accenture's upward revision in guidance reflect stability and may provide support to the beaten down valuation. However, neither the Q2 results nor the management commentary has instilled confidence on any imminent growth pickup being meaningful," the brokerage said.

On Friday, however, the Nifty IT index rose 2.2 per cent intraday to hit a high of 29,227 level. Oracle Financial Services, Tech M, HCL Tech, Persistent Systems, Infosys, Mphasis, Coforge, and Wipro led the rally with 1-4 per cent gains

Investment strategy for IT stocks

Analysts said Accenture's commentary reinforces a "status quo" demand environment for Indian IT companies, with client budgets for CY26 appearing largely flat, discretionary spending remaining subdued, and macro uncertainties—particularly geopolitical risks—weighing on the sentiment.

They believe a turnaround for Indian IT companies remains off the table as the sector is enduring a dual blow from macroeconomic slowdown and Gen AI-driven productivity shifts.

From an investment standpoint, analysts advocate a selective approach rather than a broad-based sector call. Companies with stronger deal visibility, execution track record, and exposure to large transformation programme, they said, should find a place investors' portfolio.

Nomura favours Infosys (Buy) and Cognizant (Buy) in large-cap space, Coforge (Buy) in mid-caps, and eClerx (Buy) in small-caps.

Emkay Global, meanwhile, prefers Infosys, LTIMindtree, TCS, HCL Technologies, Tech M, and Wipro.