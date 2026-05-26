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Home / Markets / News / ACME Solar up 3% on power purchase agreement; rebounds 58% from 52-week low

ACME Solar up 3% on power purchase agreement; rebounds 58% from 52-week low

ACME Solar Holdings shares have bounced nearly 58 per cent from their 52-week low of ₹309.15 per share touched earlier this year on March 27, 2026, on the NSE

ACME Solar

Image: Bloomberg

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 12:26 PM IST

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Shares of ACME Solar Holdings were trading higher on the bourses on Tuesday, May 26, after the integrated renewable energy player announced the execution of a power purchase agreement. Following the update, the company's share price advanced 2.84 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹309.15 per share on the NSE on Tuesday.
 
ACME Solar Holdings shares have bounced nearly 58 per cent from their 52-week low of ₹309.15 per share touched earlier this year on March 27, 2026, on the NSE. The stock, however, is still nearly 5 per cent down from its 52-week high of ₹324.30 per share touched last year on September 15, 2025.
 
 
Although the counter has partially pared its gains, it continues to attract solid buying interest from investors. At 12:08 PM, the counter was seen exchanging hands at ₹306.30 apiece, up from its previous close of ₹300.60 per share on the NSE. At the same time, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was trading flat at 24,030.80 levels.
 
So far during today's trading session, a combined total of nearly 1.7 million equity shares, estimated to be worth nearly ₹330 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹18,579.10 crore on the NSE as of May 26.
 

ACME Solar Holdings announces update on power purchase agreement

 
The upward movement in ACME Solar Holdings shares came after the company informed the exchanges that, through its subsidiary ACME Renewtech Sixth Private Limited, it has signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), a AAA-rated Central Government enterprise, for 300 MW / 1,200 MWh ISTS-connected assured peak power capacity.

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This FDRE project, the company said, will be connected to ISTS substations and will utilise ACME Solar’s existing night-time connectivity available at high irradiation zones. Under the PPA, ACME Solar will supply four hours of assured peak power only during non-solar hours, with a minimum annual availability requirement of 85 per cent, according to the exchange filing submitted by the company.
 
"The project was awarded to ACME Solar under SECI’s FDRE Tranche-VII tender, pursuant to the Letter of Award (LOA) dated February 10, 2026. The tender was issued under Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) guidelines, with the e-reverse auction conducted on February 2, 2026," said the company in an exchange filing.
 
With this, out of the total contracted portfolio of 8,070 MW, the PPA-signed portfolio stands at 6,570 MW.
 

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 12:26 PM IST

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