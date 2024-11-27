Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Adani group shares surged up to 6% today; here's what triggered the rally

Adani group shares surged up to 6% today; here's what triggered the rally

Adani Green Energy clarified today that allegations against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and senior executive Vneet Jaain under the US FCPA by the US Department of Justice are "incorrect."

adani

(Photo: PTI)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Adani Group companies were trading firm and gained up to 6 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the group company Adani Green Energy clarified today that allegations against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and senior executive Vneet Jaain under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) are “incorrect.” However, the company acknowledged that the executives face three other charges, including securities and wire fraud, in the indictment.
 
At 10:12 am; Adani Energy Solutions and Adani Power were up 6 per cent, while, Adani Green Energy, ACC, Adani Enterprises, Adani Total Gas, Adani Wilmar and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Ambuja Cements were up 1 per cent to 4 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade today. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.05 per cent at 79,964.
 
 
In the past one week, the stock price of Adani Green Energy and Adani Energy Solutions tanked 36 per cent and 31 per cent, respectively. Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the group, slipped 24 per cent, while, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Ports, Adani Wilmar and Amuja Cements were down in the range of 10 per cent to 16 per cent.
 
On November 21, Adani Green Energy in an exchange filing said the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a criminal indictment and brought a civil complaint, respectively, in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, against our Board members, Gautam Adani and Sagar Adani. The US DOJ has also included our director namely, Vneet Jaain, in such criminal indictment.
 
Post development, two global rating agencies, Moody’s and Fitch, downgraded the outlook for several Adani group companies from “stable” to “negative” on Tuesday, citing escalating legal and governance risks. Fitch also placed certain Adani firms under the “Rating Watch Negative (RWN)” status. CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS
 
Meanwhile, Adani Green Energy on November 27 said the articles circulating in the media state that certain of our directors namely Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain have been charged with violation(s) of the US FCPA in the indictment. Such statements are incorrect. 

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty volatile; NTPC Green zooms 13% on debut; Adani shares shine

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends buying these 2 stocks on Nov 27

fintech

Fintech co shares hit 5% upper circuit after partnership with MasterCard

silver trading silver investment

Silver consolidating after steep decline; here's what Sharekhan suggest

Gold

Gold to range trade in near-term; Sharekhan suggests 'Buying on dips'

 
Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain have not been charged with any violation of the FCPA in the counts set forth in the indictment of the US DOJ or civil complaint of the US SEC, the company said.
 
These directors have been charged on three counts in the criminal indictment namely alleged securities fraud conspiracy, alleged wire fraud conspiracy, and alleged securities fraud, it added.
   

Also Read

Mukul Rohatgi

No clarity on who was bribed: Former AG Mukul Rohatgi on Adani-US SEC row

Gautam Adani, Adani

Gautam Adani, nephew not charged under US FCPA, says Adani Green Energy

Adani Wilmar

Adani, Wilmar delay share sale as US bribery charges hit Adani group

Adani

Moody's and Fitch take rating action against Adani group companies

Adani Green Ltd

Adani Green says no fresh financial commitment with TotalEnergies

Topics : Adani Group Adani Green Energy Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Adani Enterprises Ltd Gautam Adani SEC indictment Adani Power Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon