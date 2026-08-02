Favourable advance-decline ratio extends into a second straight month
More BSE stocks advanced than declined for a second straight month in July as strong earnings, FPI inflows and broad-based buying lifted large-, mid- and small-cap indices
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
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More equities closed higher than lower for the second straight month in July.Last month's BSE advance-decline ratio edged above parity to 1.03, led by 2,482 advancing stocks against 2,416 decliners. July brought gains for large and small indices alike. An ADR over 1 shows that more stocks went up than down, proving the rally was strong across the board .