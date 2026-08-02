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Home / Markets / News / Favourable advance-decline ratio extends into a second straight month

Favourable advance-decline ratio extends into a second straight month

More BSE stocks advanced than declined for a second straight month in July as strong earnings, FPI inflows and broad-based buying lifted large-, mid- and small-cap indices

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Nifty gained 2.2 per cent, the Nifty Midcap 100 rose 1.8 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 2.5 per cent in July.

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2026 | 9:52 PM IST

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More equities closed higher than lower for the second straight month in July.Last month's BSE advance-decline ratio edged above parity to 1.03, led by 2,482 advancing stocks against 2,416 decliners. July brought gains for large and small indices alike. An ADR over 1 shows that more stocks went up than down, proving the rally was strong across the board .
 
Nifty gained 2.2 per cent, the Nifty Midcap 100 rose 1.8 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 advanced 2.5 per cent in July. The broad-based gains were supported by encouraging June-quarter earnings, renewed inflows from foreign portfolio investors, and a selloff in artificial intelligence stocks across other emerging markets, prompting investors to reallocate funds to India late in the month.
 
After a prolonged period of modest returns in largecap stocks, investors increasingly shifted towards small and midcap companies, where stock-specific opportunities, thematic rallies, and attractive valuations offered better potential. The outlook remains favourable, although it will hinge on stable foreign flows, a steadier rupee, supportive earnings, and continued retail participation. Volatility may persist, but the broader market could continue to outperform. 
 
 
Topics : ADR Nifty midcap FPI inflows stock markets Indian equities Retail investors