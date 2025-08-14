All Time Plastics IPO listing: Stock debuts at 14% premium; quick overview

All Time Plastics IPO listing: Plastic consumerware company All Time Plastics made an impressive debut on the bourses on August 14, 2025, following the successful completion of its initial public offering (IPO). All Time Plastics shares debuted at ₹311.3 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting a premium of ₹36.3 or 13.2 per cent above the issue price of ₹275 per share.
On the BSE, All Time Plastics share price was listed at ₹314.3, translating to a premium of ₹39.3 or 14.29 per cent. The IPO listing was above grey market expectations, where shares of the company had been trading at ₹295, reflecting a premium of ₹20 or 7.27 per cent over the issue price.
All Time Plastics IPO Overview
All Time Plastics public offering comprises a combination of a fresh issue of 10.2 million equity shares worth ₹280 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.4 million shares worth ₹120.6 crore. Kailesh Punamchand Shah, Bhupesh Punamchand Shah, and Nilesh Punamchand Shah are the promoter selling shareholders.
As the subscription window concluded on August 11, the basis of allotment for All Time Plastics IPO shares was finalised on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Intensive Fiscal Services and DAM Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company proposes to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for prepayment or repayment of debt, purchase of equipment and machinery for the Manekpur facility and general corporate purposes.
About All Time Plastics
All Time Plastics specialises in manufacturing plastic consumerware products for everyday household needs. It primarily produces consumerware for customers to market under their own brand names (i.e., on a business-to-business basis), which is known as white-label manufacturing. However, the company also sells its consumerware products under its proprietary brand name All Time Branded Products. As of March 31, 2025, All Time Plastics had 1,848 stock-keeping units (SKUs) across eight product categories, including Prep Time, Containers, Organisation, Hangers, Meal Time, Cleaning Time, Bath Time, and Junior.