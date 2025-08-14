Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / All Time Plastics IPO listing: Stock debuts at 14% premium; quick overview

All Time Plastics IPO listing: Stock debuts at 14% premium; quick overview

All Time Plastics IPO listing: The company lists at 14 per cent premium on BSE and 13 per cent on NSE; check all details here

MSE, Metropolitan Stock Exchange

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

All Time Plastics IPO listing: Plastic consumerware company All Time Plastics made an impressive debut on the bourses on August 14, 2025, following the successful completion of its initial public offering (IPO). All Time Plastics shares debuted at ₹311.3 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting a premium of ₹36.3 or 13.2 per cent above the issue price of ₹275 per share.
 
On the BSE, All Time Plastics share price was listed at ₹314.3, translating to a premium of ₹39.3 or 14.29 per cent. The IPO listing was above grey market expectations, where shares of the company had been trading at ₹295, reflecting a premium of ₹20 or 7.27 per cent over the issue price.
 

All Time Plastics IPO Overview

All Time Plastics public offering comprises a combination of a fresh issue of 10.2 million equity shares worth ₹280 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.4 million shares worth ₹120.6 crore. Kailesh Punamchand Shah, Bhupesh Punamchand Shah, and Nilesh Punamchand Shah are the promoter selling shareholders.   
 
As the subscription window concluded on August 11, the basis of allotment for All Time Plastics IPO shares was finalised on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Intensive Fiscal Services and DAM Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company proposes to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for prepayment or repayment of debt, purchase of equipment and machinery for the Manekpur facility and general corporate purposes.  Check Bluestone Jewellery IPO allotment status

About All Time Plastics

All Time Plastics specialises in manufacturing plastic consumerware products for everyday household needs. It primarily produces consumerware for customers to market under their own brand names (i.e., on a business-to-business basis), which is known as white-label manufacturing. However, the company also sells its consumerware products under its proprietary brand name All Time Branded Products. As of March 31, 2025, All Time Plastics had 1,848 stock-keeping units (SKUs) across eight product categories, including Prep Time, Containers, Organisation, Hangers, Meal Time, Cleaning Time, Bath Time, and Junior. 

More From This Section

auto component industry, Kinetic Engineering, SAMIL, Samvardhana Motherson, localisation, trade tariffs, global trade, India auto exports, OEMs, auto components, electric vehicle components, automotive industry India, FY25, FY26, ICRA auto sector, di

What are brokerages saying about this auto components maker post Q1 show?premium

Apollo Hospitals has been investing big in infrastructure and bringing in advanced technologies such as Proton Therapy for cancer treatment, which has resulted in a higher debt

Apollo Hospitals Q1: Analysts up targets, share outlook; buy, sell or hold?premium

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

ONGC Q1: Brokerages split on weak crude view, trimmed production targetspremium

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee trades weak with US-Russia meeting in focus; opens at 87.46/$

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE shut on Aug 15 for Independence Day

Topics : IPOs IPO listing time initial public offering (IPO) Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon