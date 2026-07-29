AMCs keep margins intact despite overhaul of expense ratio rules

Asset management companies (AMCs) have managed to keep their margins intact despite the rollout of a revised expense ratio framework that lowered the maximum fees they can charge investors. Listed fund houses, in their post-earnings calls, said they managed to offset the impact by recalibrating distributor commissions.

"There is no negative impact on account of changes in the total expense ratio (TER) regulations," ICICI Prudential AMC said, while highlighting that its margins on an annualized basis stood at 66 basis points for equity and 32 basis points for debt in the first quarter (Q1) of financial year (FY) 2027.

The revised expense ratio regime, which came into force on April 1, replaced the Total Expense Ratio (TER) framework with the Base Expense Ratio (BER). It also removed the additional 5 basis-point expense that AMCs could earlier charge under the TER regime, while requiring certain costs such as brokerage, transaction expenses and statutory levies to be disclosed separately. The changes were expected to hurt yields of MFs.

AMCs said they managed to shield their margins by passing on the impact to intermediaries.

"Our approach has been to offset this through optimization of commission structures, along with prudent management of both direct and indirect costs. So, what I can say is we have been able to maintain our margins," said Navneet Munot, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC AMC.

Nippon Life India AMC, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC and UTI AMC also said the regulatory changes had no material impact on their margins.

"Equity yields is at 54 basis excluding of arbitrage, debt is 25 basis, liquid is 12 basis, and ETF as a category is 25 basis. Overall, our yield remained constant at 38 basis QoQ. On the pass through of the TER changes which has happened, we have mostly passed on everything to the distributors through the commission alignment and there is no impact per se on the financials," Nippon Life AMC said in the Q1 post earnings call.

While the AMCs reported stable yields, their Q1 performance varied owing to multiple factors. ICICI Prudential AMC reported a 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹965 crore, while HDFC AMC and Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC posted a 12 per cent rise. Nippon Life India AMC's PAT grew 27 per cent to ₹503.1 crore. Canara Robeco AMC reported a 24 per cent increase in PAT to ₹75.6 crore.