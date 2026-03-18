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Home / Markets / News / Ashish Kacholia's stock portfolio outperforms market thus far in March

Ashish Kacholia's stock portfolio outperforms market thus far in March

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia's net worth dipped by 5% as against an over 6% fall on the Sensex so far in March amid the US-Iran war; Shaily Engineering was the top performer in this portfolio.

Ashish Kacholia's stock portfolio outperforms markets thus far in March.

Ashish Kacholia's portfolio outperforms markets thus far in March.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

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Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia's top holding, Shaily Engineering Plastics, helped the ace investor outperform in the market carnage. Thus far in March, Ashish Kacholia's net worth declined 5 per cent, compared to the 6.4 per cent fall recorded by the Sensex.  As of March 17, 2026, Ashish Kacholia's net worth stood at ₹1,580 crore, down 5 per cent or ₹83 crore from ₹1,663 crore as of February 27, 2026. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 6.4 percent thus far in March until Tuesday.  According to the shareholding data for the December 2025 quarter, Kacholia holds more than a 1 per cent stake in about 30 stocks. Notably, this list covers only those companies in which Kacholia holds more than a 1 per cent stake and therefore may not reflect his complete portfolio.  Ashish Kacholia is an ace investor. His investment strategy includes investing in small and mid-size companies.  Among individual stocks, Shaily Engineering Plastics added ₹48 crore to Ashish Kacholia's total portfolio, as the stock rallied 17 percent so far in March. Ashish Kacholia held a 3.22 percent stake in the company, currently valued at ₹337 crore.  Aeroflex, Beta Drugs and Gujarat Apollo Industries, the other three gainers during the period, collectively added ₹8.34 crore to Ashish Kacholia's net worth.  Aeroflex Industries' stock price hit a 52-week high of ₹253 on Tuesday. In the past month, it rallied 22 per cent in an otherwise weak market.  On February 03, 2026, Aeroflex's board of directors approved the allotment of 3.01 million equity shares at an issue price of ₹182.70 per share, aggregating to ₹55 crore, through a preferential issue on a private placement basis. Aeroflex allotted 410,509 shares to Ashish Kacholia, according to a disclosure made by the company to stock exchanges.  Meanwhile, Safari Industries India, one of the top wealth destroyers, eroded ₹33.4 crore of Kacholia's portfolio value. He holds a 1.84 percent stake in the plastic products company, valued at ₹133.89 crore. The stock tanked 20 per cent thus far this month, hitting a 52-week low of ₹1,433.55 on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.  Man Industries, in which Kacholia holds a 3.04 per cent stake, saw ₹15.33 crore value erosion at ₹90.44 crore. Tanfac Industries, Yasho Industries and Carysil share prices declined in the range of 13 per cent to 20 per cent.
 

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Topics : Shaily Engineering Plastics stock market bets Stock investments Markets stock markets equity portfolio Man Industries The Smart Investor

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 10:57 AM IST

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