Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / AstraZeneca considers moving its stock market listing to US: Report

AstraZeneca considers moving its stock market listing to US: Report

Any such move would be a major blow to the UK stock market , which has seen a string of delistings and missed out on some major initial public offerings in recent months

Illustration: Reuters

The company has for years criticised the UK business investment climate. In January it scrapped plans to invest 450 million pounds in its vaccine manufacturing plant in northern England, citing a cut in government support. Illustration: Reuters

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AstraZeneca is considering moving its stock market listing from London, where it is the exchange's most valuable company, to the United States, the Times reported on Tuesday, citing multiple sources.
 
Any such move would be a major blow to the UK stock market , which has seen a string of delistings and missed out on some major initial public offerings in recent months. 
It would also appeal to President Donald Trump's hopes of drawing investment to the United States, even as his trade policy has created uncertainty for global companies. He has threatened to impose 25 per cent tariffs on pharmaceutical imports. 
 
CEO Pascal Soriot has privately expressed a preference to shift AstraZeneca's listing on multiple occasions and has also discussed relocating the company's domicile, the Times said. 

Also Read

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca sets up ₹166 cr Global Hub to boost AI driven healthcare

market, stock trading, trading

AstraZeneca Pharma shares surge 12% after Q4 results; profit jumps 48%

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Pharma Q4 FY25 net profit jumps 48% to Rs 58.25 crore

Pharma Sector, Pharma Companies

AstraZeneca Pharma rises 2% on securing CDSCO nod for Benralizumab solution

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca says potential US tariffs manageable; faces another China fine

AstraZeneca, which has a market value of about 156 billion pounds ($213 billion), declined to comment. 
The company has for years criticised the UK business investment climate. In January it scrapped plans to invest 450 million pounds in its vaccine manufacturing plant in northern England, citing a cut in government support. 
Meanwhile, the company has been strengthening its ties to the US over the past year, both in terms of manufacturing investment and contacts with investors and lawmakers. 
Its U.S. plans include a $3.5 billion investment in domestic manufacturing by the end of 2026. The company earlier this year also rejoined the leading U.S. drug lobby group, roughly two years after leaving it. 
The U.S. is also AstraZeneca's largest market, accounting for about 42 per cent of its revenue in the first quarter of this year.
Soriot could face opposition from some board members and the UK government if he pursues the move, according to the Times report, which added that the government had not been informed. 
London-listed shares in AstraZeneca last traded up 2.8 per cent at 10,328 pence.

More From This Section

Premiumelectronics manufacturing India, Union Cabinet approval, Rs 22,919 crore PLI scheme, domestic electronics production, semiconductor industry India, lithium-ion cell manufacturing, printed circuit boards India, display module manufacturing, camera mod

Strong growth to keep valuations of EMS majors at elevated levels

markets, Sensex, nifty

Ellenbarrie, Globe Civil shine on market debut; Kalpataru, Raymond subdued

Premiummarkets

With July 9 deadline near, stock markets shrug off US tariff worries

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sunil Jayawant Kadam takes charge as Sebi's new executive director

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rupee posts strong start to H2 2025; ends 23 paise higher at 85.53/$

Topics : Stock Market AstraZeneca United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon