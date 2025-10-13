Monday, October 13, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Atlanta Electricals soars 10%, hits new high; Crisil upgrades credit rating

Atlanta Electricals soars 10%, hits new high; Crisil upgrades credit rating

Shares of Atlanta Electricals hit a new high at ₹993.40, up 32 per cent against the issue price of ₹754 per share.

Illustration: Binay Sinha

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Atlanta Electricals share price today

 
Shares of Atlanta Electricals hit a new high of ₹993.40, and were locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market.
 
Till 12:30 PM; a combined 1.42 million shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for around 35,000 shares on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.37 per cent.
 
With today’s rally, the stock trades up to 32 per cent higher against its issue price of ₹754 per share. Atlanta Electricals made its stock market debut on September 29, 2025. 
 
 

Atlanta Electricals overview

 
The company is one of India’s leading manufacturers of power, auto, and inverter duty transformers, with capabilities expanded to 500 MVA and 765 kV.
 
India’s power sector is entering a high-growth phase, supported by rising electricity demand from data centers, EV charging infrastructure, and railway electrification. The government’s target of 500 GW non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 is accelerating investments in solar, wind, and hybrid energy projects. The company has some prominent players in the industry as its customers including Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO), Adani Green Energy Limited, Tata Power and SMS India.

Crisil Ratings upgrades credit ratings with stable outlook

 
Crisil Ratings in its rationale said that the rating upgrade reflects significant improvement in the AEL group’s credit risk profile. The group showed substantial revenue growth of 43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to reach ₹1,244 crore in fiscal 2025 (₹868 crore in fiscal 2024) backed by continuous demand and strong order book much higher than the expectation of Crisil Ratings. Furthermore, the group is expected to achieve a topline of over ₹2,000 crore by the end of fiscal 2026 and is expected to sustain its double-digit growth over the medium term. The growth will be supported by a robust order book of ₹1,943 crore as of September 2025, providing strong revenue visibility and foundation for future growth. 
 
Operating margin increased to 15.6 per cent in fiscal 2025 (13.72 per cent in fiscal 2024) driven by cutting on certain overhead expenses and testing expenses in the previous fiscal. The margin is expected to sustain at around 16 per cent from fiscal 2026 and onwards as major capital expenditure (capex) has already taken place and major overhead related to prototype testing has been completed. 
 
Crisil Ratings believes the AEL group has completed its capex in terms of capacity expansion at Vadod plant and acquisition of the subsidiary (BTW-Atlanta Transformers India Pvt Ltd). As on date, both the capacities are operational, which will drive growth over the medium term and their optimum utilisation will remain monitorable.
 

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

