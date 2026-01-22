Bajaj Consumer Care soars 11% on bullish calls from analysts; check target

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd . rallied nearly 11 per cent on Thursday as it bagged multiple target price hikes from analysts after it reported a strong performance in the third quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q3-FY26).

The company's stock rose as much as 10.7 per cent during the day to ₹274 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 18, 2025. The stock pared gains to trade 7.4 per cent higher at ₹266.1 apiece, compared to a 0.71 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 09:24 AM.

Shares of the company snapped a five-day losing streak and currently trade at over 142 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 4.3 per cent this year, compared to a 3 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. Bajaj Consumer Care has a total market capitalisation of ₹3,484.77 crore.

Bajaj Consumer Care Q3 results

The company's consolidated revenue rose 30.6 per cent to ₹306 crore in the December quarter, compared with ₹234 crore in the same period last year. Operating performance improved, with Ebitda more than doubling to ₹56.1 crore from ₹26.2 crore, while the Ebitda margin expanded to 18.3 per cent from 11.2 per cent. Net profit for the quarter climbed 83.2 per cent to ₹46.4 crore , up from ₹25.3 crore a year earlier.

Analysts on Bajaj Consumer Care earnings

Management expects Revenue growth in the near term to be driven by volume expansion and an improved product mix, with a key focus on reviving the ADHO brand, according to Antique Stock Broking. On profitability, it expects a gradual improvement going forward.

Citing the company's "stellar" outperformance, Antique said it has raised its earnings estimates for FY25-26 to FY27-28 by 4 per cent each. The brokerage has maintained its Buy recommendation on the stock and revised its target price to ₹400 from ₹362.

Bajaj Consumer Care has seen an improvement in its revenue and margin trajectory over the past few quarters, and these gains are likely to be sustained given the structural changes undertaken in the business, according to Centrum Broking. The brokerage has maintained its Buy recommendation on the stock and revised its target price to ₹340 from ₹310 earlier.

In the past year, the stock has delivered returns of 32 per cent, significantly outperforming the Nifty, which gained 9 per cent, according to Centrum. The brokerage attributed the outperformance to an improvement in the company’s revenue and margin trajectory, as well as a revamped strategy following a change in management.

Centrum Broking said the company’s renewed strategy of continuing to focus on its core ADHO portfolio, while making fewer but larger bets to scale the non-ADHO portfolio, such as coconut oil and Banjara, has been progressing well.

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)