Cemindia Projects zooms 116% in 3 months; what's driving Adani Group stock?

Cemindia Projects share price today: Shares of Cemindia Projects (formerly ITD Cementation India) hit a new high of ₹1,180 today, rallying 8 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade on a healthy business outlook.

In the past 11 trading days, the stock price of the Adani Group Company has surged 37 per cent. In the past three months, it has more than doubled or zoomed 116 per cent. The stock has bounced back 145 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹481.40 touched on March 2, 2026.

At 10:09 AM, Cemindia Projects was quoting 6 per cent higher at ₹1,164.50, compared to a 0.16 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined of around 650,000 equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Adani Group’s civil construction company stock?

Cemindia Projects is one of the leading engineering and construction companies undertaking heavy civil, infrastructure and EPC business and expertise in maritime structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydro-electric power, tunnels, dams & irrigation, highways, bridges & flyovers, industrial structures & buildings, foundation & specialist engineering and data centres. In May 2025, Renew Exim DMCC, an Adani Group Entity, became the new promoter of the company.

During the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), Cemindia Projects reported strong earnings with record revenue of ₹10,061 crore, Ebitda of ₹1,199 crore and profit after tax of ₹598 crore.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates During FY26, the company secured record order inflows of ₹14,821 crore. An all-time high order book of ₹24,545 crore provides strong revenue visibility, supported by a diversified project mix and continued momentum across core infrastructure sectors, the management said.

Cemindia Projects: Outlook

Government-led investments in roads, railways, metros, airports, ports, irrigation, and urban infrastructure have provided strong order visibility across sectors. The record capital expenditure allocation in the Union Budget 2026–27 further reinforces the long-term pipeline of projects, ensuring continued momentum in core infrastructure development, Cemindia Projects said in its FY26 annual report.

During FY26, Cemindia Projects secured new contracts totalling ₹14,821 crore across key sectors, including maritime structures, metro rail, airports, data centre, etc.

The broader infrastructure environment in India remains supportive. The country’s strategy reflects a calibrated shift toward scale, integration, and asset quality, with sustained public capital expenditure serving as a strong growth catalyst. Coordinated investments across roads, railways, ports and digital infrastructure are improving logistics efficiency and reducing transit times.

The institutionalisation of integrated planning under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, alongside reforms in infrastructure financing and asset monetisation, has strengthened execution frameworks and encouraged private sector participation, the company said.

Enhanced transport connectivity is improving market access and enabling greater participation in global value chains. At the same time, infrastructure development is expanding to include digital public infrastructure and clean energy systems, supporting productivity and sustainability. Sustaining investment momentum and aligning infrastructure development with priorities such as decarbonisation and digitalisation will be critical to advancing India’s long-term development vision under Viksit Bharat@2047, Cemindia Projects said.

Looking ahead, Cemindia Projects is poised to enter its next phase of strategic growth while strengthening its position as a trusted partner in India’s infrastructure transformation journey, the company said.