Cipla Q4 preview: Profit may plunge on weak US sales; check estimates here

Cipla Q4FY26 results preview: India’s leading pharmaceutical company, Cipla, is expected to report a sharp year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in profit and margins for the January–March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26), as the absence of key product contributions weighs heavily on performance. While domestic formulations continue to show healthy traction, the lack of revenue from gRevlimid and lower Lanreotide sales in the US market are likely to drive a significant contraction in overall profitability.

Sequentially, both the topline and bottom line are anticipated to remain under pressure due to a challenging product mix and rising operational costs.

The Mumbai-headquartered pharma major is scheduled to announce its January-March quarter (Q4FY26) results on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

According to brokerages tracked by Business Standard, Cipla's March 2026 quarter revenue is expected to decline marginally to ₹6,665 crore as compared to ₹6,730 crore in the year-ago period. Similarly, on a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the topline may fall by 5.8 per cent compared to ₹7,074.5 crore in Q3FY26.

The company is expected to report a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹700 crore for the Q4FY26, against ₹1,222 crore in the same period last year, implying a decrease of a massive 42 per cent Y-o-Y. On a quarterly basis, profits could fall by a significant 21 per cent from the ₹884.20 crore reported in the December quarter.

On the operational front, Cipla's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) is likely to decrease by nearly 35 per cent to ₹1,000 crore in Q4FY26 compared to ₹1,538 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, Ebitda may fall 20 per cent from ₹1,255 crore in the December 2025 quarter.

Here's what brokerages expect from Cipla Q4FY26 results:

Analysts suggest this weakness is primarily due to a "high base" effect in the US market and margin pressure coming from an unfavourable product mix. Specifically, the minimal contribution from high-value products like gRevlimid and Lanreotide this quarter is expected to hurt margins significantly. Additionally, increased marketing and advertising costs related to the recent GLP launches in March 2026, alongside higher freight costs due to the ongoing Middle East conflict, are expected to squeeze profitability.

Kotak Institutional Equities expects a sharp decline in sales as two major products, gRevlimid and Lanreotide, will have minimal contribution this quarter. The brokerage factors in "nil" gRevlimid sales due to patent expiry, which could drive US sales down to $136 million (a 19 per cent drop sequentially). On the positive side, it expects 12 per cent growth in domestic sales, aided by the scale-up of Yurpeak. Overall, the brokerage sees Ebitda margins declining by 820 bps Y-o-Y to 14.6 per cent.

Anticipating a weak quarter, analysts at PL Capital pointed to the lower US sales and general seasonality. They expect a significant Y-o-Y decline in Ebitda due to the high US base and margin pressure from an unfavourable product mix, though they expect healthy growth to continue in domestic formulation sales.

Sharing similar views, Antique stock broking expects strong domestic formulation sales to be offset by a weaker US performance. They project Cipla’s US sales to decline 21 per cent Y-o-Y to $174 million, largely due to the gRevlimid factor. However, the domestic segment is expected to post 12 per cent growth driven by the respiratory portfolio. Key factors to watch will be management commentary on the US pipeline and traction in the recent GLP launch in India. ===================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.