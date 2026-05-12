Tuesday, May 12, 2026 | 02:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sonata Software shares drop 8% after management skips FY27 guidance

Sonata Software shares drop 8% after management skips FY27 guidance

Sonata Software shares plunged over 7 per cent after the company refrained from giving FY27 growth guidance. Weak sentiment in IT stocks after OpenAI's latest announcement also weighed on the stock

Sonata Software share price today

Sonata Software shares crash 7.5 per cent | Photo: X@Sonata_Software

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sonata Software share price plummeted 7.5 per cent to ₹276.3 per share on the BSE on Tuesday after the information technology company refrained from providing any growth guidance for the current financial year (FY27). 
Moreover, a sharp sell off in IT shares, following OpenAI’s announcement to launch the OpenAI Deployment Company, put added pressure on the counter. 
  At 1:20 PM, Sonata Software shares were trading 6.8 per cent lower on the BSE as against a 1.26 per cent (950 points) fall in the benchmark BSE Sensex index. 
 

Why are Sonata Software shares falling today?

Sonata Software shares witnessed selling pressure on Tuesday after the company’s management shared a “cautiously optimistic” outlook for FY27. During its concall, held with analysts and shareholders on May 11, the management said it expects “gradual improvement in growth over the medium-term”, primarily driven by AI-led initiatives. 
 
The management hopes to maintain the current growth momentum in its International business in the short-term, supported by a healthy AI-led pipeline. 

Also Read

NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tanks 1,000 pts, Nifty below 23,500; Nifty Oil & Gas outperforms

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Sasken Tech zooms 20% to hit new 52-wk high post Q4; ₹13 dividend declared

Stock market crash, stock markets, stock market fall

Sensex extends losses, falls 1070 pts intraday; Nifty below 23,550: Reasons

Metal stocks to buy

Metal stocks shine in weak market: Hind Zinc, Vedanta up 4%; top picks here

PVR Inox share price today

PVR Inox: Why analysts are bullish on the multiplex giant after Q4 results

  For the Domestic business, the management struck a cautious note, saying that it hopes to see the segment returning to the growth trajectory sometime in FY27.
  In a television interview to CNBC TV18, however, Rajsekhar Datta Roy, chief executive officer of Sonata Software, said the company continues to see “uncertainties among some of their larger clients” across segments, and therefore it has decided not to provide any growth guidance at this stage. 
Further, the management expects TMT (Technology, Media & Telecom), HLS (Healthcare & Life Sciences), and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance) to drive the overall growth in FY27, with the RMD vertical recovering.
 

Sonata Software Q4 results

Meanwhile, Sonata Software’s net profit soared 322 per cent to ₹76 crore during the January to March quarter, up from ₹18 crore in the same period last year (Q4FY25). 
Its revenue from operations advanced 55 per cent to ₹411 crore from ₹266 crore in the year-ago period.
  Its AI and modernisation segment won deals worth $16.9 million and AI-led pipeline surged to $280 million. Cloud and data pipeline came in at 43 per cent.
  Further, Sonata recorded order bookings worth $95 million, of which 18 per cent was AI-led, and book-to-bill of 1.16x in Q4FY26. 
  Th company’s large-deal pipeline stood at 11 during the quarter, lower than previous quarters’, largely due to deal conversion during Q4. However, the management indicated that overall pipeline momentum remains strong.
  Analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services have tweaked their earnings per share (EPS) estimates by around 1 per cent for FY27/28, factoring in the Q4 performance. 
  They, however, retain ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of ₹370.

More From This Section

UPL Stock price today

UPL dips 4% on Q4 results; Motilal Oswal sees 10% downside on tax headwinds

Parag Milk share price

Parag Milk jumps 6% on launching milk-based protein drink in Tetra Pak

Heritage Foods share price

Heritage Foods shares slip 8% on posting 37% fall in Q4 net profit

Stock markets may have overreacted to PM Modi's appeal for austerity measures, believe analysts.

Have the markets overreacted to PM's austerity appeal? Experts decode

Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mutual Fund (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

PM Modi has held up a mirror to the country: Nilesh Shah, Kotak AMC

Topics : The Smart Investor Markets Sonata Software Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2026 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To BuyQ4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJewellery Stocks TodayJSW Energy Q4 ResultsPVR Inox Q4 ResultsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance