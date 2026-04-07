CreditAccess Grameen jumps 10% on strong Q4 update, asset quality recovery

CreditAccess Grameen share price today: Shares of Indian microfinance company CreditAccess Grameen rallied around 10 per cent to hit a high of ₹1,298 on the National Stock Exchange amid an overall subdued market. This comes after the company said that it has concluded the fiscal year 2026 (FY26) on a strong note, showing robust business momentum and complete normalisation of asset quality.

On Tuesday, April 7, the stock opened at ₹1,226, up 4 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹1,180.6. Around 09:46 AM, the stock was trading at ₹1,262, up 7 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 22,829.75 levels, down by 138.50 points or 0.60 per cent.

The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹19,946 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹1,496.70, and its 52-week low was at ₹920.

CreditAccess Grameen Q4FY26 business update

The microfinance lender's gross loan portfolio (GLP) stood at ₹29,590 crore in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), up 14 per cent from ₹25,948 crore in the year-ago quarter. In the December 2025 quarter (Q3FY26), the company reported GLP of ₹26,566 crore.

Disbursements for the fourth quarter were at ₹8,313 crore, up 28 per cent Y-o-Y, while total disbursements for FY26 increased 24 per cent to ₹24,860 crore.

The company's digital customer app, Mahi, added 840,000 users during the year.

The share of retail finance increased to 18 per cent in March 2026 from 6 per cent in the year-ago period, driven by strong retention and the graduation of high-vintage, well-performing borrowers.

The company's asset quality has fully normalised across all geographies, with overall X-Bucket collection efficiency (CE) at 99.84 per cent in March 2026. It also added that 183 new branches were opened in FY26, including 18 during Q4.

Harish Jujarey, AVP equity research at Prithvi Finmart, said CreditAccess Grameen stock has been in a corrective phase over the past few weeks. Recently, the stock found strong support around the 1,150 zone, which coincides with the 50 per cent retracement of its previous rally. From these levels, it witnessed a sharp recovery. According to SBI Securities, strong disbursement growth during the quarter supported healthy AUM expansion. With stress in the MFI segment easing, the disbursement momentum is expected to continue.

"In today’s session, the stock approached its 200 day moving average near 1300, where some profit booking was observed. In the short term, the stock has given a breakout, and immediate support is now placed around 1200 levels. On the upside, the 200 DMA at 1300 will act as a key resistance. A decisive move above this level could trigger further upside momentum, potentially taking the stock towards 1400 and beyond," he said.

From a trading perspective, Jujarey said buying on dips in the 1210–1200 range appears favorable, while maintaining a stop loss below 1150 is adviced.