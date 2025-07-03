Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why Arkade Developers share price is in demand today; details inside

Here's why Arkade Developers share price is in demand today; details inside

Arkade Developers' share price rose today after the company announced that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Filmistan Pvt Ltd for a total consideration of approximately ₹183 crore.

real estate

Arkade Developers is a Mumbai-based luxury real estate company, listed on both BSE and NSE.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Arkade Developers share price: Real estate firm Arkade Developers share price was in demand on Thursday, July 3, 2025, with the stock rising up to 5.96 per cent to hit an intraday high of 199.70 per share. 
 
Around 1:30 PM, Arkade Developers share price continued to trade near day’s high, up 4.51 per cent at 196.95 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.22 per cent higher at 83,591.87 levels.
 

Why did Arkade Developers share price rise today?

 
Arkade Developers' share price rose today after the company announced that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire Filmistan Pvt Ltd for a total consideration of approximately ₹183 crore. 
 
 
The strategic acquisition grants Arkade Developers the rights to develop the iconic 4-acre ‘Filmistan Studios’ land parcel located on SV Road in Goregaon West, Mumbai.
 
The company plans to launch an uber-luxury residential project on this site in CY2026, featuring spacious 3, 4, and 5 BHK residences along with exclusive penthouses. 

Also Read

stock market trading

Bajel Projects shares rise 5% on 'mega' order from Power Grid Corp

Spicejet

SpiceJet shares fly 3% in trade; here's what is boosting investor interest

Bosch

Bosch shares rally 5% to hit 6-month high; regains ₹1 trillion market cap

AC, Air Conditioner

This smallcap household appliances share price rises 2% today; check why

HDB financial services, HDFC Group

HDB Financial Services rises 6% a day after listing; stock up 20% in 2 days

 
The landmark development will comprise two 50-storey towers, and is expected to generate a Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹3,000 crore, cementing Arkade’s position in Mumbai’s premium housing segment.
 
Goregaon West has rapidly emerged as a sought-after residential destination, thanks to its excellent connectivity via the Western Express Highway, metro networks, and major arterial roads. 
 
Its proximity to key commercial hubs such as BKC, Andheri, and Mindspace, along with a robust social infrastructure—schools, hospitals, malls, and green spaces like Aarey Forest—make it an attractive location for luxury living and long-term investment.
 
The project, designed with a focus on privacy, space, and elegance, is set to redefine luxury living in the western suburbs. With this development, Arkade Developers continues to strengthen its presence in the region.  ALSO READ: SpiceJet shares fly 3% in trade; here's what is boosting investor interest 

About Arkade Developers 

Arkade Developers is a Mumbai-based luxury real estate company, listed on both BSE and NSE. With a legacy of over 39 years and under the leadership of chairman and managing director Amit Jain, the company has delivered 31 projects, creating homes for more than 5,500 families. 
 
The company focuses on family-friendly housing and is known for its commitment to quality, timely delivery, and values of trust and transparency. 
 
To date, it has developed over 5.5 million sq. ft., with over 2 million sq. ft. currently under development.
 

More From This Section

markets

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty trades choppy; Sensex up 300 pts; Auto, media rally; Banks drag; SMIDs flat

PremiumLodha stock chart

Lodha stock tests 'Head & Shoulders' neckline support; check downside risk

markets, Sensex, nifty

Sensex, Nifty trim early gains amid cautious optimism; PSBs, metals drag

Premiummarket, stock trading, trading

Asian Paints, Kalyan Jewellers test 200-DMA hurdle; what to expect next?

Stock market

Elara Capital predicts up to 10% upside in Nifty on easing US Dollar

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Real estate stocks Real estate developers Real estate firms Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 Indian equities Share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon