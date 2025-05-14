Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 10:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dalmia Bharat Sugar sweeten in trade on posting 126% YoY rise in Q4 PAT

Dalmia Bharat Sugar sweeten in trade on posting 126% YoY rise in Q4 PAT

Dalmia Bharat share price: In the past one year, Dalmia Bharat shares have gained 9.2 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 11 per cent.

SI Reporter Mumbai
Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries share price: Shares of Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries jumped 12.17 per cent on Wednesday, logging an intraday low at ₹464 per share on BSE. The stock gained after the company released its Q4 results. 
 
At 9:29 AM, Dalmia Bharat Sugar shares pared some gains and were trading higher by 9.51 per cent at ₹453 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.53 per cent at 81,575.43. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹3,666.55 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹582 per share and the 52-week low stood at ₹290.9 per share.
 
 
In the past one year, Dalmia Bharat Sugar shares have gained 9.2 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 11 per cent.  Read Stock Market Updates Today LIVE

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Q4 results

The sugar company released its fourth quarter (Q4FY25) after market hours on Tuesday. The company's net profit in Q4FY25 stood at ₹206 crore, rising 126 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), as against ₹91.32 crore. 
 
The company's revenue from operation for the quarter under review stood at ₹1,017.87 crore as compared to ₹750.04 crore a year ago. 

According to the company, its sugar sales stood at 1.5 LMT for the quarter, with exports contributing 0.1 LMT approximately 9 per cent of the total volume. 
 
Throughout the quarter, sugar diversion towards ethanol production via the B-heavy molasses and juice route remained unrestricted. As a result, the Cane Distillery outperformed expectations, exceeding Y-o-Yvolume targets by 31 per cent (Q4FY25: 3.4 crore liters, Q4FY24: 2.6 crore liters)   ALSO READ | BSE joins ₹ 1 trillion market cap club as stock zooms 102% from March low
 
As a result of the above factors, the company recorded Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹215 crore. 
 
"Cane distillery profitability continued to face headwinds due to no price increase for BH and Juice based Ethanol," said  Pankaj Rastogi, whole-time director & CEO, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries.
 
He added: We are putting significant focus on digitalization & automation, and simplifying processes by leveraging next-generation technologies, including artificial intelligence. 

About Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited forayed into the sugar business in the mid 90s and the first unit of 2500 TCD was set up at Ramgarh, a village in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh in 1994.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

