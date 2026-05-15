Friday, May 15, 2026 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Data Patterns shares fall 11% after FY27 margin guidance spooks investors

Data Patterns shares fall 11% after FY27 margin guidance spooks investors

Data Patterns shares fell up to 11% after the defence company guided for lower FY27 Ebitda margins despite reporting strong Q4 profit growth and a record order book

Data Patterns share price today

Data Patterns shares

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 12:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Data Pattern share price plunged 11 per cent on the BSE on Friday, a day after the defence company announced its January to March quarter (Q4) results for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). 
The decline in Data Patterns share came after the company said it expects a sharp margin compression in financial year 2026-27 (FY27).
 
While Data Patterns closed FY26 with Ebitda margin of 56 per cent, it said aims to maintain Ebitda margins at around 35-40 per cent in FY27.
The stock hit an intraday low of ₹3,566.25 per share, falling 11.04 per cent intraday. By 12:20 PM, Data Patterns stock had recovered some of the losses and was down 4.7 per cent at ₹3,825.10 per share.
 
  By comparison, the BSE Sensex index was up 131 points (0.17 per cent) at the time of writing this report. 

Also Read

Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty above 23,750; SMIDs mixed; Nifty Oil & Gas down over 1%

hudco

Hudco shares tumble 8% after mixed Q4 results; analyst suggests caution

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

Volume buzzers: Nazara, Sheela Foam, Pricol, Saregama zoom up to 20%

United Spirits, stock market trading, Stock Analysis, Liquor firms, Markets

United Spirits rises 5% after Q4 results; JM Financial sees 5% upside

Jaguar Land Rover, JLR, Tata Motors

Tata Motors PV stock up 8% post Q4 results; should you buy, hold or sell?

 

Data Patterns Q4 results

For the March 2026 quarter of the previous fiscal, Data Patterns reported a net revenue of ₹344.8 crore, clocking a decline of 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), from ₹396.2 crore-revenue of Q4FY25. 
The top line, however, was sharply higher on a quarter-on-quarter basis, rising from ₹173.1 crore.
  Data Patterns earned 48.5 per cent of its revenue from Avionics, followed by 20.8 per cent revenue from FCS segment. 
  Meanwhile, its Ebitda jumped 29 per cent Y-o-Y and 148.5 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹192.8 crore.
  Further, Data Patterns’ Q4FY26 net profit increased 21.3 per cent Y-o-Y/137.3 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹138.4 crore.
  Data Patterns said its order book at the end of the March quarter stood at ₹926.5 crore, up from ₹743.4 crore at the end of December 2025. 
  The company’s gross margins were 73 per cent and Ebitda margins were 56 per cent during the quarter. 
  “FY26 has been a landmark year for Data Patterns, marked by strong execution, robust order inflows, and continued capability expansion across strategic defence programs. Our order book stands at an all-time high of ~₹2,062 crore, the highest in the company’s history, providing strong revenue visibility over the coming years,” said Srinivasagopalan Rangarajan, chairman & managing director, Data Patterns. 
  With a healthy executable pipeline across radars, electronic warfare and advanced defence electronics, the management remains confident of sustaining their growth momentum going forward.
  The company has guided for a revenue growth of 20-25 per cent over the next two-three years. 
 

Motilal Oswal on Data Patterns

Ahead of the company’s Analyst Call, Motilal Oswal maintained its ‘Neutral’ rating on Data Patterns. 
Its said the company’s consolidated revenue came in lower than its estimate of ₹400 crore, but Ebitda was higher than the expectation of ₹180 crore.
  Ebitda margin, too, beat its expectation of ~45 per cent, while adjusted PAT came in line.

More From This Section

HPCL

First of a few more fuel price hikes; markets to remain range-bound: Analysts

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One decodes trading strategy in BPCL, HPCL and IOC post petrol, diesel price hike on Friday.

How to trade BPCL, IOC, HPCL post fuel price hike? Angel One answers

Kruti Chheta, Fund Manager, Mirae Asset India Mutual Fund

Fuel price hike may push inflation to 5% in FY27, lift bond yields further

Sumeet Bagadia, executive director, Choice Broking

'Fuel price hike pressures India's macro stability, further dents FII mood'

GE Shipping share price today

GE Shipping jumps 10% to hit all-time high after Q4; dividend announced

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Data Patterns Q4 Results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 15 2026 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDelhi CNG Price HikeInstagram Instants FeatureDividend Stock TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPetrol Diesel Price Hike NewsWhatsApp New Message Disappear FeatureTechnology NewsPersonal Finance