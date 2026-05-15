Hudco shares tumble 8% after mixed Q4 results; analyst suggests caution
Hudco reported a total income of ₹27 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,625.077 crore, compared to ₹2,854.91 crore in the year-ago period
Devanshu Singla New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price today
Shares of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) fell over 8 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹205.07 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported mixed performance in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) profit. It is a public sector housing finance and infrastructure project finance company.
Around 12:20 PM, the stock was trading at ₹207.45, down 7.12 per cent from its previous session's close of ₹223.35. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 23,738.85 levels, up by 49.25 points or 0.21 per cent.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock price has declined around 2 per cent as compared to a 9.3 per cent fall in the Nifty50. Hudco's market capitalisation stood at ₹41,475. Its 52-week high was ₹253.73 and 52-week low was ₹159.
Hudco Q4 results highlights
In the March 2026 quarter, Hudco reported a total income of ₹27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,625.077 crore, compared to ₹2,854.91 crore in the year-ago period. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the company's income increased by 3.4 per cent from ₹3,505.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter.
Hudco's net profit for the quarter jumped 172.2 per cent to ₹1,981.31 crore, compared to ₹727.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. In the Q3FY26, the company's net profit stood at ₹713 crore.
Also Read
Its total expenses increased by 63.7 per cent to ₹3,004.06 crore in Q4FY26 as compared to ₹1,834 crore in the year-ago period. The higher expenses were primarily driven by a net loss on fair value changes of ₹466.40 crore in Q4FY26, compared to nil in the year-ago quarter.
For the full FY26, the company reported total revenue of ₹13,150 crore, up 27.5 per cent compared to ₹10,311 crore in FY25. The profit after tax rose strongly to ₹4,034.37 crore from ₹2,709.14 crore in FY25.
The company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.5 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.
Hudco's total loan book increased 28.76 per cent to ₹1.60 trillion in FY26 compared to ₹1.24 trillion in FY25. Total sanctions increased 28.89 per cent to ₹1.64 trillion in FY26.
Technical view on Hudco
Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research at Prithvi Finmart, said Housing and Urban Development Corporation stock prices witnessed a strong recovery from the March lows near ₹160 levels and rallied sharply to ₹235 levels last week.
On the technical front, the stock appears to have faced strong resistance near the crucial ₹235–240 zone, which coincides with multiple previous highs as well as a downward sloping trendline resistance. Following this, profit booking has gradually emerged in the counter.
"After the release of quarterly results, the stock came under further pressure and declined nearly 7 per cent in today’s session, currently trading around the ₹207 levels.
Going ahead, the ₹235–240 zone is likely to continue acting as a stiff resistance area, while the ongoing correction could extend towards the next important support near the 50-day moving average placed around the ₹195 levels. Hence, we advise avoiding fresh long positions at the current levels," Jujarey said.
===================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
More From This Section
Topics : The Smart Investor Stock Market Today HUDCO Markets Q4 Results Buzzing stocks housing finance companies
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 15 2026 | 12:36 PM IST