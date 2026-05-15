Hudco shares tumble 8% after mixed Q4 results; analyst suggests caution

Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price today

Shares of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) fell over 8 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹205.07 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported mixed performance in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26) profit. It is a public sector housing finance and infrastructure project finance company.

Around 12:20 PM, the stock was trading at ₹207.45, down 7.12 per cent from its previous session's close of ₹223.35. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was trading at 23,738.85 levels, up by 49.25 points or 0.21 per cent.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock price has declined around 2 per cent as compared to a 9.3 per cent fall in the Nifty50. Hudco's market capitalisation stood at ₹41,475. Its 52-week high was ₹253.73 and 52-week low was ₹159.

Hudco Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, Hudco reported a total income of ₹27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,625.077 crore, compared to ₹2,854.91 crore in the year-ago period. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, the company's income increased by 3.4 per cent from ₹3,505.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter.

Hudco's net profit for the quarter jumped 172.2 per cent to ₹1,981.31 crore, compared to ₹727.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. In the Q3FY26, the company's net profit stood at ₹713 crore.

Its total expenses increased by 63.7 per cent to ₹3,004.06 crore in Q4FY26 as compared to ₹1,834 crore in the year-ago period. The higher expenses were primarily driven by a net loss on fair value changes of ₹466.40 crore in Q4FY26, compared to nil in the year-ago quarter.

For the full FY26, the company reported total revenue of ₹13,150 crore, up 27.5 per cent compared to ₹10,311 crore in FY25. The profit after tax rose strongly to ₹4,034.37 crore from ₹2,709.14 crore in FY25.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.5 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Hudco's total loan book increased 28.76 per cent to ₹1.60 trillion in FY26 compared to ₹1.24 trillion in FY25. Total sanctions increased 28.89 per cent to ₹1.64 trillion in FY26.

Technical view on Hudco

Harish Jujarey, AVP, head - technical equity research at Prithvi Finmart, said Housing and Urban Development Corporation stock prices witnessed a strong recovery from the March lows near ₹160 levels and rallied sharply to ₹235 levels last week.

On the technical front, the stock appears to have faced strong resistance near the crucial ₹235–240 zone, which coincides with multiple previous highs as well as a downward sloping trendline resistance. Following this, profit booking has gradually emerged in the counter.

"After the release of quarterly results, the stock came under further pressure and declined nearly 7 per cent in today’s session, currently trading around the ₹207 levels.

Going ahead, the ₹235–240 zone is likely to continue acting as a stiff resistance area, while the ongoing correction could extend towards the next important support near the 50-day moving average placed around the ₹195 levels. Hence, we advise avoiding fresh long positions at the current levels," Jujarey said.

===================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.