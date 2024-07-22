Dodla Dairy hits all time high on stellar Q1FY25 show; stock rallies 16%

Dodla Dairy stock skyrockets: Shares of dairy product manufacturer Shares of dairy product manufacturer Dodla Dairy rose as much as 16.05 per cent to hit a fresh all time high of Rs 1,345.70 per share, on Monday, Juy 2024.

The uptick in stock price came after the company announced a strong set of June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25) results.

The company’s profit jumped 86 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to Rs 65 crore in the June quarter of finncila year 2025, as opposed to Rs 35 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY24).

Dodla Dairy’s revenue from operations surged 11 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis to Rs 912 crore in the June quarter of FY25, as against Rs 823 crore in the June quarter of FY24.

At the operating front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) zoomed 78 per cent to Rs 105 crore in the June quarter if financial year 2025, as against Rs 59 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2024.

Additionally, the Ebitda margin squeezed 430 basis points (bps) to 11.5 per cent in Q1FY25, from 7.2 per cent in Q1FY24.

“The Board of directors as recommended by the Nomination, Remuneration & Compensation Committee, have approved issue & allotment of 8,35,074 equity shares of Dodla Dairy Limited of face value of Rs 10 each to one of the eligible employees on exercise of options granted under Dodla Dairy Limited Employee Stock Option Plan 2018 (ESOP – 2018) of the Company,” the company said.

Founded in 1995, Dodla Dairy specialises in a diverse range of milk products such as fresh milk, butter, ghee, and paneer.

The company currently operates 150 milk chilling centres and 14 processing plants. Its extensive distribution network includes over 75 sales offices, approximately 2,500 agents, and about 2,000 distributors across 11 states in India.

Additionally, Dodla Dairy has expanded its reach through more than 600 "Dodla Retail Parlours" established since 2016, serving customers in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka with its milk and dairy-based value-added products (VAPs).

The market capitalisation of Dodla Dairy is Rs 7,727 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

At 12:01 PM, shares of the company were trading 11:26 per cent higher at Rs 1,290.05 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.04 per cent lower at 80,576.11 levels.