FDI equity inflow contracts 22% to $46 billion in FY23: Govt data

Total foreign direct investment (FDI), which includes equity capital of unincorporated bodies, reinvested earnings, and other capital, contracted 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $70.97 billion during FY23, reveals the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade data. In 2021-22, total FDI inflows were 84.83 billion.

Foreign direct equity investments declined by over a fifth (22 per cent) to $46.03 billion in 2022–23 (FY23) amid challenges in the global economy, including factors like high inflation, expansionary monetary policy, and recessionary trends in developed economies.