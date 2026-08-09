Sunday, August 09, 2026 | 10:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Delhi Weather TodayJharkhand Student ProtestAshish Yadav wins Javelin SilverSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPOAmarnath Yatra suspendedReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / News / FPIs continue buying spree, pour ₹12,921 crore in first week of August

FPIs continue buying spree, pour ₹12,921 crore in first week of August

The inflow follows a ₹20,200 crore investment in July, marking a sharp turnaround after four consecutive months of heavy selling

FPI

The recent inflows reflect improving investor sentiment, supported by expectations of US rate cuts. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) maintained their buying spree in Indian equities, investing Rs 12,921 crore in the first week of August, driven by improving macroeconomic conditions, expectations of US rate cuts, lower crude oil prices and a stable rupee.

The inflow follows a Rs 20,200-crore investment in July, marking a sharp turnaround after four consecutive months of heavy selling.

FPIs had withdrawn Rs 49,340 crore in June, Rs 32,963 crore in May, Rs 60,847 crore in April and a massive Rs 1.17 trillion in March. Prior to this selling streak, they had invested Rs 22,615 crore in February, according to CDSL data.

 

Despite the recent buying, foreign investors have remained net sellers in Indian equities in 2026, withdrawing Rs 2.41 trillion so far, already exceeding the Rs 1.66 trillion outflow recorded during the entire 2025.

Market experts said the recent inflows reflect improving investor sentiment, supported by expectations of US rate cuts, softer crude prices and a stable rupee.

Also Read

Foreign portfolio investors, FPIs

FPIs bet on consumer durables, health care in second half of Julypremium

Siemens Energy share price

Siemens Energy zooms 12% on Q3 beat; MOFSL raises target, sees 26% upside

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to watch today: Manipal Health, Airtel, ONGC, Nykaa, BSE, LIC & more

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 displayed a divergent trend in Tuesday's intra-day trade.

Why Sensex jumped 504-pts, while Nifty plunged 184-pts Tuesday morning?

BSE Sensex

Big Shift after 1991: Only 7 of 30 Sensex companies still remain in indexpremium

The RBI's improved growth and inflation outlook has further strengthened confidence, while relatively low foreign ownership of Indian equities leaves room for fresh allocations, said Vedant Gupte, Co-Founder and CEO of investment platform Trackk.

Importantly, a large share of the recent buying has come through the secondary market, signalling stronger interest in listed Indian companies rather than merely IPO allocations, Gupte added.

"The sustained buying by both FIIs and DIIs was largely driven by the de-escalation of geopolitical tensions, which helped strengthen investor confidence and supported positive market sentiment," said Pabitro Mukherjee, Deputy Vice President-Research, Bajaj Broking.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said an important trend in FPI buying is their preference for sectors such as automobiles, consumer durables and healthcare.

Foreign investor interest has also extended to the debt market, which continued to attract inflows. FPIs invested Rs 622 crore in debt through the general route during the period under review.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

bombay stock exchange

Stock exchanges seek to raise entry bar for 'authorised persons'

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) | (Photo: Reuters)

Sebi approves nine IPOs; Ardee Industries IPO booked 133.66x on Day 3

LIC, Life Insurance Corporation

LIC's improving growth trajectory, VNB margin expansion support outlookpremium

share market, stock market

Regional stock exchange trading dried up even before Sebi pushed for exitpremium

NSE, Markets

Closing auction mechanism settles after turbulent debut as swings ease

Topics : FPIs Foreign portfolio investor Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2026 | 10:17 AM IST