FPIs sell rate-sensitive sectors amid high rates, favour consumer services

Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities in September, offloading shares worth ₹35,861 crore and ending a two-month buying streak in July and August, according to data from NSDL. They had earlier bought shares worth ₹29,631 crore in August. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) shifted their preferences during the month, moving away from interest rate-sensitive sectors like banks, auto and oil and gas companies. Of the 24 sectors tracked, nine recorded inflows in September, while 14 saw outflows. Data show that there have been inflows into the healthcare and pharma sectors, but more often the buyers were domestic institutions rather than foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

Financial services recorded the sharpest FPI outflows during the month, with investors selling shares worth ₹13,147 crore, compared with inflows of ₹10,494 crore in the previous month. This was followed by net selling of ₹3,000–6,900 crore in fast-moving consumer goods, metals and mining, telecommunication, automobiles and auto components, and oil, gas and consumable fuels stocks. In contrast, consumer services attracted the highest inflows in September, at ₹2,333 crore.

A report from SBI Securities said that amid global macro challenges in 2026, including high global interest rates, geopolitical tensions and rupee volatility, foreign investors might be treating consumer services as a defensive buffer to navigate these challenging times.

“India’s expanding middle-class demographic continues to drive strong growth in discretionary spending,” said the client note. “Segments such as travel and tourism, hospitality and food services, retail and e-commerce remain highly underpenetrated compared with developed markets, presenting long-term opportunities that institutional capital seeks.”

The healthcare and pharma segment has always been considered a defensive sector in high-inflation environments as demand is inelastic. That is also the reason the sector commands a high price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Over the last two months, as oil prices have gone up and as we move towards a high-interest-rate regime, institutional investors are moving into expensive sectors like pharma. They are selling PSU banks (P/E of 7x), oil and gas (11x) and metals (17x), which have relatively low P/E ratios, and buying pharma stocks, where the average P/E multiple is 41x.

SBI Securities said the sector witnessed net cumulative FII inflows of ₹2,117 crore in September 2026, following over ₹13,600 crore of inflows over the previous two months, indicating strong and sustained buying interest.

“The three months of consistent buying comes after a prolonged phase of sustained outflows from April 2025 to June 2026, suggesting a gradual shift in investor positioning towards the sector,” it said.

Sectoral trends also changed between the first and second halves of September. Compared with the first half of the month, FPIs bought more equity in the consumer services and textiles sectors, and turned from sellers to buyers in the realty sector.

However, selling intensified in several sectors, including metals and mining, telecommunication, automobiles and auto components, oil, gas and consumable fuels, financial services, construction materials, capital goods and consumer durables.