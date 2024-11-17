Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / FPIs selling-spree continues; Rs 22,420 cr withdrawn from equities in Nov

FPIs selling-spree continues; Rs 22,420 cr withdrawn from equities in Nov

With this sell-off, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have recorded a total outflow of Rs 15,827 crore in 2024 so far

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

In September 2024, foreign investors made a nine-month high investment of Rs 57,724 crore | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2024 | 10:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign investors have pulled out Rs 22,420 crore from the Indian equity market so far this month, owing to high domestic stock valuations, increasing allocations to China, and the rising US dollar as well as Treasury yields.

With this sell-off, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have recorded a total outflow of Rs 15,827 crore in 2024 so far.

As liquidity tightens, FPI inflows are expected to remain subdued in the short term. A positive shift in FPI activity is unlikely before early January, keeping overall market sentiment weak, Akhil Puri, Partner, Financial Advisory, Forvis Mazars in India, said.

According to the data, FPIs recorded a net outflow of Rs 22,420 crore so far this month. This came following a net withdrawal of Rs 94,017 crore in October, which was the worst monthly outflow.

 

Before this, FPIs withdrew Rs 61,973 crore from equities in March 2020.

In September 2024, foreign investors made a nine-month high investment of Rs 57,724 crore.

More From This Section

stock market trading

FII trading activity, global trends to dictate equity markets: Analysts

HDFC Bank

Eight of top 10 most-valued firms take Rs 1.65 trillion hit in mcap

PremiumForeign portfolio investors (FPIs) continue to pull out from both Indian debt and equity markets, driven largely by rising US bond yields and a strengthening dollar.

FPI selloff hits Rs 28,677 cr in Nov amid rising US yields, strong dollar

foreign exchange

India's foreign exchange reserves drop $29 billion in the past six weeks

Global brokerage firm CLSA has reversed its tactical overweight on China while raising its exposure to a 20 per cent overweight on India, asserting that the re-election of Donald Trump as the US President heralds a trade war escalation just as export

CLSA does U-turn on China, ups India exposure after Donald Trump win

The relentless FPI selling since October has been triggered by the cumulative impact of three factors: one, the high valuations in India; two, concerns regarding the earnings downgrade; and three, the Trump trade, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

"While there is a larger belief that part of selling in November and large part of the year-round selling has been due to the 'Buy China, Sell India trade for FPIs', our sense is that it's been a 'Buy US, Sell India + other EMs' trade due to the Presidential election event in the US," Piyush Metha, smallcase Manager and CIO at Caprize Investments, said.

This is evident from the US market returns versus Indian markets since September -- Indian markets fell 10 per cent while US markets moved up 10-12 per cent during the same period. Even Chinese markets have corrected 10 per cent from their recent top made in end-September.

Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director, Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India, said foreign investors are shifting their focus from Indian to Chinese stock markets due to China's new stimulus package and lower valuations.

Additionally, India's high market valuation, weak corporate results, and rising inflation, which might delay rate cuts, are raising concerns about economic slowdown. Also, geopolitical tensions are adding to the uncertainty, prompting foreign investors to withdraw money from here, he said.

Further, the rising US dollar and Treasury yields are attracting investors to the US, expecting stronger economic prospects there, he added.

On the other hand, FPIs invested Rs 42 crore in the debt general limit and Rs 362 crore in the debt voluntary retention route (VRR) during the period under review.

So far this year, FPIs invested Rs 1.06 lakh crore in the debt market.

Also Read

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs inflow hit 9-month high in equities in Sept, surpasses Rs 1trn mark

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs inject Rs 11,366 cr in debt market in Aug, inflow surpasses Rs 1 trn

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs invest Rs 15,352 cr in Indian equities during first two weeks of July

INCOME TAX

Failure to disclose foreign assets to incur Rs 10 lakh fine: I-T dept

Manipur violence

LIVE news: Authorities impose total curfew in Manipur's capital until further notice

Topics : foreign portfolio investments Foreign portfolio investment FPI outflow FPIs stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon