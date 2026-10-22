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Home / Markets / News / Fusion CX lists at 5% premium over IPO price after 3.3x subscription

Fusion CX lists at 5% premium over IPO price after 3.3x subscription

On the BSE, the stock listed at ₹292, a premium of 1.04 per cent, while on the NSE, the stock made its debut at ₹305, a premium of 5.54 per cent.

Fusion CX lists at 5% premium over IPO price after 3.3x subscription

Fusion CX lists at 5% premium over IPO price after 3.3x subscription

SI Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

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IPO listing: Shares of Fusion CX listed on the BSE and NSE at a marginal premium of nearly 5 per cent against the issue price of ₹289, in line with grey market expectations.
 
On the BSE, the stock listed at ₹292, a premium of 1.04 per cent, while on the NSE, the stock made its debut at ₹305, a premium of 5.54 per cent.
 
Fusion CX IPO's grey market premium (GMP) indicated a listing premium of 4.6 per cent at ₹302.
 
The offer received bids for 4,67,08,248 shares as against 1,40,40,000 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 3.33 times.
 
The qualified institutional buyers' (QIB) portion was subscribed 2.98 times, while the non-institutional investors' (NII) category was subscribed 3.61 times. The retail individual investors' (RII) segment was subscribed 3.93 time.
 

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Fusion CX IPO Details
 
Fusion CX IPO price band was between ₹275-289 per share for its ₹702 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO), which opeend for subscription on October 14.
 
At the upper end of the price band, Fusion CX was expected to command a post-issue market capitalisation of over ₹4,170 crore.
 
The three-day public issue closed on October 16, while bidding by anchor investors took place on October 13.
 
The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹500 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of shares aggregating up to ₹202 crore by existing shareholders, P N S Business Pvt Ltd and Rasish Consultants Pvt Ltd.
 
Fusion CX proposes to utilise ₹275 crore from the fresh issue proceeds towards repayment or prepayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company and its subsidiaries. Another ₹61 crore will be invested in its step-down subsidiaries, Omind Technologies Inc and Omind Technologies Pvt Ltd, to upgrade IT tools, including Arya and MindVoice.
 
The remaining proceeds will be used for acquisitions, other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes.

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First Published: Oct 22 2026 | 10:00 AM IST