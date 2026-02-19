GE Power falls for second day, down 18% from 52-week high; should you buy?

GE Power India share price today

GE Power India shares were reeling under selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Thursday. The scrip opened gap down with a loss of 3.5 per cent at ₹470 versus the previous of ₹496.85 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The counter extended the opening losses and made an intraday low of ₹455, down 8.4 per cent.

Around noon, GE Power shares traded 5.4 per cent northward at ₹470 with a sharp rise in volumes. According to NSE data, 4.8 million equities changed hands at the time of writing report as against the previous session's total traded quantity of 4.06 million.

The stock has slipped as much as 18 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹552.05 on the NSE, touched on February 17, 2026.

GE Power shares have more than doubled investors' money in the last one year by yielding a multibagger return of 103 per cent, as against a 12.2 per cent rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index

Why GE Power shares are falling today?

GE Power India extended losses as traders continued to book profits after the stock rose to over one-year high two sessions back, Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research, Globe Capital Market, said.

"The ongoing profit-taking by short-term traders is a natural reaction to these rapid gains. Medium and long-term traders should hold existing long positions and wait for price stability before adding fresh positions," the analyst said.

"GE Power India has witnessed a sharp, volatile upward move from the ₹380 to ₹552 levels in just four trading sessions, following a trendline breakout with a breakaway gap on February 12. The stock is currently trading above both its long-term and short-term moving averages, with multiple support levels on the downside," he added.

Q3 results

Last week, GE Power India announced its third quarter (Q3FY26) earnings with the company posting a consolidated net profit of ₹72.32 crore compared with a net loss of ₹18.6 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal. The company said that it was able to report profit during the quarter, despite incurring a one-time loss of ₹42 crores due to changes in the labour code.

The quarter saw robust profitability and a strengthened cash position, underpinned by operational efficiencies and improved core service margins. Further, a provision release following successful settlements with Bharat Heavy Electricals and Jaypee, alongside the Solarpur flue gas desulphurisation liquidated damage (FGD LD) waiver, bolstered the third-quarter performance, GE Power India said in the exchange filing. The revenue from the operation increased 21.7 per cent on year to ₹385.6 crore in the third quarter from ₹316.9 crore on the back of operational volume and one-off settlement.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.

GE Power India’s core services recorded strong performance with 23 per cent Y-o-Y growth over, which reflected sustained momentum in execution and order inflows, according to the exchange filing.