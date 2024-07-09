Business Standard
GM Breweries stock price zooms over 4% on strong June quarter results

At 1:15 PM, the shares were off highs and were trading 1.60 per cent higher at Rs 921.55. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading near record levels, up 0.49 per cent at 80,355.87 levels

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

GM Breweries stock jumps: Shares of alcohol manufacturer GM Breweries rallied as much as 4.18 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 945 per share on Tuesday, July 9.

However, at 1:15 PM, the shares were off highs and were trading 1.60 per cent higher at Rs 921.55. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading near record levels, up 0.49 per cent at 80,355.87 level.
The uptick in stock price came after the company announced a strong set of June quarter (Q1FY25) results. 

GM Breweries’ net profit (bottomline), jumped 25 per cent on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to Rs 24.9 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25), as opposed to Rs 20 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q1FY24).

The revenue from operations, excluding excise duty, surged 3.8 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis to Rs 152.4 crore in the June quarter of FY25, as against Rs 147 crore in the June quarter of FY24.

GM Breweries’ earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda), also known as operating profit, zoomed 18.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 30.9 crore in Q1FY25, as against Rs 26.1 crore in Q1FY24.

Ebitda margin, or operating profit margin (OPM), surged 260 basis points (bps) to 20.3 per cent in the June quarter of the current fiscal year versus 17.7 per cent in the June quarter of previous fiscal.

The earnings per share (EPS) of the company stood at 10.92 in the June quarter of financial year 2025 versus 47.40 in the previous quarter (Q4FY24) and 10.90 in Q1FY24.

GM Breweries Limited (GMBL), established in 1981 by Jimmy William Almeida, specialises in the manufacturing and marketing of alcoholic beverages, including Country Liquor (CL) and Indian made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). 

It holds the distinction of being the largest producer of country liquor in Maharashtra, commanding a considerable market share. 

In September 1993, GMBL launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and subsequently got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange of India. 

The company operates a state-of-the-art, fully automated bottling plant located in Virar, Thane District, capable of producing approximately 50,000 cases per day. Originally starting with a production of 200 cases daily, GMBL has scaled up impressively over the years to its current capacity.

The market capitalisation of GM Breweries is Rs 2,069.25 crore, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The 52-week high of the stock is Rs 950 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 440 per share.

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

