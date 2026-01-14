Kotak Mahindra Bank marks 30 years of listing on National Stock Exchange

Kotak Mahindra Bank marked 30 years of being listed on the National Stock Exchange with a bell-ringing ceremony on Wednesday, the lender said in a statement.

The bank has a market capitalisation of approximately ₹4.2 trillion, consolidated customer assets of ₹5.76 trillion as of September 30, 2025, and reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹22,126 crore for FY25.

“The bank’s scale and consistency mirror the growing resilience and maturity of India’s financial markets,” the statement said.

Ashok Vaswani, managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, said the milestone highlights Kotak’s commitment to India’s financial future.

“Our 30 years on the NSE reflect a shared journey with India as the nation built stronger and more trusted financial markets. Kotak has grown by earning the confidence of millions of customers and by widening access to financial solutions. As India moves into its next phase of growth, our focus on getting it right by the customer remains core to who we are,” Vaswani said.

The anniversary was commemorated with a ceremony at the NSE, reinforcing Kotak’s long-term commitment to India’s markets and its role in powering the country’s economic ambition, the bank said.

(Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd.)