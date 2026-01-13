Bajaj Finance stock seen testing 200-DMA after 13 months: Technical chart
Bajaj Finance stock is seen testing the 200-DMA for the first time since January 2025. That apart, Radico Khaitan is also seen testing the long-term moving average after a gap of 10 months.
Bajaj Finance stock was seen trading on a flat note in Tuesday's trading session around ₹952 levels. However, on the technical charts the stock was trading at a crucial juncture, seen testing the long-term 200-day moving average (200-DMA), which stands at ₹954.50 for the last two trading sessions. Today, and on Monday Bajaj Finance stock hit an intra-day low, just below the 200-DMA, at ₹945.65 and ₹939.85. Thus far, the stock has managed to hold above the long-term average on a daily closing basis. The 200-DMA is one of the most commonly-used technical parameters that is used in determining the long-term trend of the particular stock or index. In general, stocks or indices trading below this key moving average are considered as 'bearish' or 'negative' trends and vice versa. The daily chart shows that Bajaj Finance stock is seen testing the 200-DMA after a gap of nearly 13 months. The stock last closed below the 200-DMA on January 1, 2025, when it quoted around ₹691 levels.
Here's a look at Bajaj Finance stock chart:
The above chart shows that post the breakout above the 200-DMA, Bajaj Finance stock hit a high of ₹1,102.50 in the subsequent period. However, since November 2025 the stock is seen struggling around its short-term moving averages. The 20-DMA and the DMA-50 stand at ₹987 and ₹1,009, respectively. Apart from Bajaj Finance, Radico Khaitan stock is also seen testing the 200-DMA after a long gap (little more than 10 months. The stock last quoted below the long-term average on March 3, 2025. Radico Khaitan has tumbled nearly 14 per cent thus far in the month of January 2026. Currently, the stock trades around ₹2,864, and had hit an intra-day low of ₹2,781 in yesterday's trading session. In comparison, the 200-DMA stands at ₹2,840.60, shows the daily chart.
Radico Khaitan stock chart:
The above chart also shows that the Radico Khaitan stock has been trading consistently below the short-term moving averages - the 20-DMA and the 50-DMA, which now stand at ₹3,159 and ₹3,207, respectively, since the start of the New Year.
First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 10:10 AM IST