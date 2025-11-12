Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Groww boosts investors' wealth on maiden D-Street trade; stock ends 31% up

Groww boosts investors' wealth on maiden D-Street trade; stock ends 31% up

Groww shares had kicked off its trading at ₹114 on the BSE, a 14 per cent premium over the issue price, while the NSE opening price was ₹112, up 12 per cent.

Groww | Photo: Company logo

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Groww share price today: Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of online stockbroking platform Groww, ended their maiden trading session on Dalal Street on a buoyant note on Wednesday.
 
Groww closed at ₹130.94 on the BSE and ₹128.85 on the NSE, comfortably above its issue price of ₹100 per share.
 
The stock had kicked off its trading at ₹114 on the BSE, a 14 per cent premium over the issue price, while the NSE opening price was ₹112, up 12 per cent. The performance outstripped grey market expectations, which had indicated a modest 5 per cent premium at around ₹105, signaling stronger-than-anticipated investor appetite.
 
 

Analysts views: Buy, sell, or hold?

 
Market analysts remain bullish on Groww post-listing, citing the company’s strong long-term growth prospects.
 
Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at MasterTrust, described the listing as “very good.” He advised, “Investors who wish to book profits can do so. Over the next six months, the stock may rise another 15–17 per cent from current levels. Short-term corrections are possible, but patient investors can wait for dips before entering. Those who missed the IPO should consider buying on a correction.”

Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President (Research) at Mehta Equities, called Groww a compelling medium- to long-term structural play and a potential proxy for India’s growing capital market participation. “Investors should view Groww as a long-term investment opportunity,” he said. Tapse recommended that IPO-allotted investors hold for the long term, citing robust fundamentals and growth potential, while acknowledging short-term volatility. He set a medium-term target of ₹125–130 per share and suggested that non-allotted investors accumulate on meaningful dips.
 
Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart, advised investors who received IPO shares to book partial profits but hold the remainder for the medium to long term, with a stop-loss of ₹80.
 
Groww IPO details
 
Groww’s ₹6,632.3-crore initial public offering (IPO) comprised a fresh issue of ₹1,060 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹5,572.3 crore by promoters and existing shareholders. Priced in the ₹95–100 range, the IPO was open from November 4 to 7.
 
Brokerage views were mixed. Anand Rathi Research assigned a “Subscribe – Long Term” rating, citing the IPO as fairly priced, while Arihant Capital recommended a “Subscribe for listing gain.”
 
The issue was subscribed 17.6 times overall, led by strong institutional demand. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed 22.02 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 14.20 times, and retail investors 9.43 times, according to BSE data. The allotment basis was finalized on November 10, with the issue price fixed at ₹100 per share.
 
Ahead of the IPO, Groww raised ₹2,984 crore from marquee anchor investors, including the Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.
 
While the company will not receive proceeds from the OFS, funds raised through the fresh issue will be deployed toward cloud infrastructure expansion, brand-building initiatives, and performance marketing. Groww also plans to invest in subsidiaries — GCS, its NBFC arm, to strengthen capital, and GIT, which operates its margin trading business. Additional allocations will support strategic acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
 

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

