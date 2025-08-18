Monday, August 18, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why this infrastructure stock climbed 3% in trade on August 18

Here's why this infrastructure stock climbed 3% in trade on August 18

Dilip Buildcon's share price advanced by 2.68 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹492 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the day's trading session

Dilip Buildcon share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dilip Buildcon share price today: Shares of infrastructure development company Dilip Buildcon are in demand on the bourses on Monday, August 18, 2025. The company's share price advanced by 2.68 per cent to log an intra-day high of ₹492 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the day’s trading session. A combined total of nearly 0.56 million shares of Dilip Buildcon, estimated to be valued at around ₹27 crore, exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE.
 
At last check, Dilip Buildcon shares were trading at ₹487.60 per share, up 1.76 per cent from the previous close of ₹475.60 on the NSE.
 

Why are Dilip Buildcon shares trading higher today?

The buying interest in the stock followed the company’s announcement that the DBL-RBL JV had received the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for the construction of the Gurugram Metro Corridor between Millennium City Centre and Cyber City (26.65 km), along with a spur from Basai Village to Dwarka Expressway (1.85 km), comprising a total of 27 stations. Accoring to the details avialble on the exchanges, the project is valued at ₹1,503.63 crore (including GST).
 
The scope of work includes the construction of a viaduct and 14 elevated stations from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9 (inclusive), from chainage (-)381 m to 12,603 m, a spur to Dwarka Expressway (1.85 km), a ramp to the depot at Sector 33, and an underpass at Bhaktawar Chowk. The scope excludes pre-engineered building (PEB) and architectural finishing works.

Additional order win

Separately, the company has informed that the DBL-Ramky Consortium has been declared as the L-1 bidder for a tender floated by the Rajasthan Water Grid Corporation Limited (formerly Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project Corporation Limited). The order, worth ₹295.2 crore, is based on the Hybrid Annuity Model.

Also Read

Bajaj Finance spurts 7% after S&P Global Ratings upgrades ratings

Bajaj Finance spurts 7% after S&P Global Ratings upgrade; details here

MCX

MCX share price rises 4% after the company launches Nickel futures

stock market trading

KEC International shares jump 8% on winning ₹1,402-crore new orders

trading, markets

Stocks to buy today: Manappuram Finance, Titan; check target, stop-loss

consumer durables stocks

Voltas, Blue Star: Here's why consumer durables stocks are in demand today

 
The project is for the construction of a feeder from Isarda to Khura, Chainpura to Bandh Baretha in Bharatpur, including all components, with operation and maintenance (O&M) for a period of 20 years.

About Dilip Buildcon

Dilip Buildcon is a leading infrastructure development company engaged in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects. It undertakes construction of roads, bridges, dams, canals, metro rail viaducts, airports, and buildings across 19 states and one union territory in India.
 
The company’s operations span EPC projects, infrastructure maintenance, and operations, particularly for BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) road projects. Dilip Buildcon has also diversified into sectors such as irrigation, mining excavation, airports, and metro rail. It has executed complex highway development projects and has received several awards and recognitions for its work.
 
As of August 18, 2025, the company has a market capitalisation of ₹7,910.25 crore on the NSE.

Dilip Buildcon share price history

Shares of Dilip Buildcon have yielded a return of nearly 18 per cent over the past six months. However, year-to-date (YTD), the stock has advanced 6.67 per cent, compared to a nearly 5 per cent gain in the benchmark Nifty50 index.
 
Dilip Buildcon shares hit their 52-week high of ₹588 per share on the NSE on August 28, 2025, while the 52-week low of ₹363.15 was recorded on January 28, 2025.

More From This Section

Sensex, BSE, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 870 pts; Nifty above 24,900; Ashok Leyland up 8%, Vodafone Idea 9%

Sensex, Nifty, Market

How long will the GST rate rejig-led rally continue? Here's what charts saypremium

IPO

Vikram Solar IPO GMP dips to 18% ahead of opening; check key details

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian stocks rise as investors track Ukraine war after Trump-Putin summit

Inox Wind

What to do with Inox Wind post Q1? Brokerages decode stock strategy

Topics : Buzzing stocks Stocks in focus Dilip Buildcon Dilip Buildcon stock share market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateGarena Free Fire Max CodePM Modi Diwali DhamakaEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon