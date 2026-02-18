Here's why Union Bank of India shares rose 3% to hit 52-week high on Feb 18
The rally followed the lender's disclosure that it has been assigned an ESG rating of 81.3 (CareEdge - ESG 1+), indicating strong performance across environmental, social and governance parameters
SI Reporter New Delhi
Shares of Union Bank of India advanced on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, after the public sector lender announced a rating update from Care ESG Ratings.
Following the development, the stock rose 2.69 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹193.99 apiece on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) during intra-day trade. The counter, however, pared some gains and was trading at ₹193.10, up 2.23 per cent from its previous close of ₹188.89 at 2:35 PM. The benchmark Nifty50 was up 56 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 25,781.
A combined 24.5 million equity shares, valued at ₹463 crore, had changed hands on the NSE and the BSE during the session so far. The bank’s market capitalisation stood at ₹1,47,412.56 crore on the NSE as of February 18.
The northward movement followed the lender’s disclosure that it has been assigned an ESG rating of 81.3 (CareEdge – ESG 1+), indicating strong performance across environmental, social and governance parameters.
Care ESG Ratings noted that the bank maintains board-approved policies on business ethics, anti-corruption, whistleblower protection and code of conduct, many of which extend to suppliers and vendors. The rating also factors in its ISO/IEC 27000-certified cybersecurity framework, zero data breach record and regular internal audits.
“Overall, UBI’s ESG rating of 81.3 reflects the bank’s leadership position in managing ESG risk through best-in-class disclosures, policies and performance,” the rating agency said.
Separately, the lender said it will participate in the ‘Annual Flagship Investor Conference – Chasing Growth 2026’ organised by Kotak Securities Limited on February 26, 2026, in Mumbai.
Earlier, on January 14, the bank reported a 9 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at ₹5,017 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared with ₹4,603.63 crore in the year-ago period. The lender's net interest income (NII) edged up 1 per cent to ₹9,328 crore from ₹9,241 crore a year earlier.
Overall business, meanwhile, grew 5.04 per cent year-on-year during the quarter, with gross advances rising 7.13 per cent and total deposits up 3.36 per cent.
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 2:55 PM IST