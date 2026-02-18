Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Here's why Union Bank of India shares rose 3% to hit 52-week high on Feb 18

Here's why Union Bank of India shares rose 3% to hit 52-week high on Feb 18

The rally followed the lender's disclosure that it has been assigned an ESG rating of 81.3 (CareEdge - ESG 1+), indicating strong performance across environmental, social and governance parameters

Union Bank of India share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Union Bank of India advanced on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, after the public sector lender announced a rating update from Care ESG Ratings.
 
Following the development, the stock rose 2.69 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹193.99 apiece on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) during intra-day trade. The counter, however, pared some gains and was trading at ₹193.10, up 2.23 per cent from its previous close of ₹188.89 at 2:35 PM. The benchmark Nifty50 was up 56 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 25,781.
 
A combined 24.5 million equity shares, valued at ₹463 crore, had changed hands on the NSE and the BSE during the session so far. The bank’s market capitalisation stood at ₹1,47,412.56 crore on the NSE as of February 18.
 
 
The northward movement followed the lender’s disclosure that it has been assigned an ESG rating of 81.3 (CareEdge – ESG 1+), indicating strong performance across environmental, social and governance parameters.
 
Care ESG Ratings noted that the bank maintains board-approved policies on business ethics, anti-corruption, whistleblower protection and code of conduct, many of which extend to suppliers and vendors. The rating also factors in its ISO/IEC 27000-certified cybersecurity framework, zero data breach record and regular internal audits.

Also Read

Buzzing stocks: SRF, Apar Industries and Aeroflex see up to 23-fold jump in volume on Wednesday.

Buzzing stocks: SRF, Apar, Aeroflex see over 11-fold jump in volume on BSE

Infosys outlook: Analysts at Geojit Investments sees key support for the stock at ₹1,340 levels.

Infosys down 17% this Feb; should you buy, sell or hold stock? Tech view

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Apar Industries zooms 53% from January low; stock nears record high

ipo market listing share market

Accord Transformer IPO opens Feb 23; GMP up 17%; check key details inside

Godfrey Phillips shares recoup YTD losses

Godfrey Phillips zooms 12%, recoups YTD losses; analyst sees more upside

 
“Overall, UBI’s ESG rating of 81.3 reflects the bank’s leadership position in managing ESG risk through best-in-class disclosures, policies and performance,” the rating agency said.
 
Separately, the lender said it will participate in the ‘Annual Flagship Investor Conference – Chasing Growth 2026’ organised by Kotak Securities Limited on February 26, 2026, in Mumbai.
 
Earlier, on January 14, the bank reported a 9 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit at ₹5,017 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared with ₹4,603.63 crore in the year-ago period. The lender's net interest income (NII) edged up 1 per cent to ₹9,328 crore from ₹9,241 crore a year earlier.
 
Overall business, meanwhile, grew 5.04 per cent year-on-year during the quarter, with gross advances rising 7.13 per cent and total deposits up 3.36 per cent.

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE, February 18, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Metals, PSU Banks power D-St; Sensex up 170 pts; Nifty eyes 25,800; IT pack drags

Power stocks, jsw energy, adani power

Power demand rebounds in Jan; Antique bullish on JSW Energy, Adani Power

E2E Networks share price today, February 18

E2E Networks shares zoom 20% post partnership with Nvidia

graphite

HEG rallies 7% on promoter shares buying from open market

MM Forgings share price

Capex, better mix to drive margins; Anand Rathi retains Buy on MM Forgings

Topics : Buzzing stocks Stock movemnet Union Bank of India share market Share price Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayPakistan vs Namibia LIVE ScorePersonal Finance