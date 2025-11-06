Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Hindalco shares slip 6%; why Aditya Birla group stock under pressure?

Hindalco shares slip 6%; why Aditya Birla group stock under pressure?

Novelis on Wednesday said it expects the free cash flow for the current financial year to be negatively impacted by $550-650 million due to a fire incident at its plant in New York in September.

Hindalco slips 6%; why Aditya Birla group stock under pressure?

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Share price of Hindalco Industries today?

 
Shares of Hindalco Industries slipped 6 per cent to ₹778.10 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise firm market on profit-booking after the company said that the September fire at its aluminium recycling unit Novelis' New York plant will impact its cash flow for 2026 by $550 million-$650 million.
 
Hindalco is the world’s largest aluminium company by revenue, and the world’s second largest copper rods manufacturer (outside China). Novelis, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, is a leading sustainable aluminum solutions provider and the world leader in aluminum rolling and recycling.
 
 
At 09:33 AM; Hindalco was quoting 5 per cent lower at ₹787.05, as compared to 0.36 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. 
 
Despite today’s decline, thus far in the calendar year 2025, Hindalco has outperformed the market by surging 34 per cent. In comparison, the benchmark index was up 6.5 per cent during the same period. The stock price of the Aditya Birla Group company had hit a record high of ₹863.80 on October 30, 2025.
 

Update on fire incident at Oswego Plant of Novelis Inc.

 
Novelis on Wednesday said it expects the free cash flow for the current financial year to be negatively impacted by $550-650 million due to a fire incident at its plant in New York in September. This includes $100-150 million impact in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

Also Read

indigo airlines, indigo

Brokerages bullish on IndiGo despite wider loss in Q2; share price rises 3%

Britannia Industries

Britannia Ind shares gain 5% after Q2 results; revenue misses estimates

An attendant at Indian Oil's fuel retail outlet on the outskirts of Chennai slips on a pair of cryogenic gloves and an apron as a 55-tonne Volvo-made LNG-fired truck carrying a black Delhivery container snakes its way into one of the country's first

Delhivery slumps 8% even as analysts affirm 'bright outlook' after Q2 loss

Suzlon

Suzlon Energy shares gain 2% on Q2 results; should you buy, sell, or hold?

City Union Bank

City Union Bank jumps 9% on Q2 results; brokerages retain Buy, here's why

 
“In Q2FY26, the company recognized $21 million in related charges. The estimated FY2026 negative free cash flow impact ~$550-650 million, including adjusted EBITDA impact of ~$100-150 million,” Novelis said in an exchange filing. The Hot Mill is expected to restart by end-December 2025, followed by a 4-6 week of production ramp-up, the company said.  ALSO READ: Q2 results today 

Novelis’ Q2FY26 results

 
Novelis’ net sales for July to September quarter (Q2FY26) increased 10 per cent versus the prior year period to $4.7 billion, mainly driven by higher average aluminum prices. Total rolled product shipments of 941 kilotonnes (KT) were in line with the prior year period. Slightly higher automotive and aerospace shipments were offset by lower beverage packaging and specialty shipments.
 
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter came in at $422 million with EBITDA/tonne stood at $448/tonne (down 8 per cent YoY & up 4 per cent QoQ). This includes a net negative tariff impact of $54 million. 
 
These decreases were primarily driven by a net negative tariff impact and higher aluminum scrap prices, partially offset by higher product pricing and cost efficiency actions, Novelis said.
 
Net Income for the quarter stood at $163 million (up by 27 per cent YoY), primarily driven by favourable metal price lag resulting from rising average local market aluminum premiums, as well as lower charges associated with the prior year Sierre flood, partially offset by lower operating performance.
 

ICICI Securities view on Hindalco

 
Overall performance for the quarter came in line with expectations, largely driven by higher aluminium prices and an improved product mix. However, the fire accident at the Oswego plant is expected to result in a volume impact of 75 KT, leading to a negative EBITDA impact of ~$100- 150 million in H2FY26 with the cash flow impact projected at ~$550- 650 million in H2FY26.  Moreover, the capex for the Bay Minette project has increased to $5 billion (from $4.1 billion earlier), with the IRR now expected to be in the high single digits (compared to the earlier double digit estimate). As a result, lower operating performance and higher capex intensity are likely to keep its leverage ratio elevated, ICICI Securities said in a note.
 
The brokerage firm therefore expects the underperformance at Novelis operations to continue, with the recovery to $500/ton EBITDA taking longer than expected. On that note, analysts remain cautiously optimistic on Hindalco, considering that Novelis accounts for ~60 per cent of consolidated revenue and ~56 per cent of EBITDA.
   

More From This Section

Orkla India's MD & CEO Sanjay Sharma (left) and CFO Sunaina Calapa during a press conference in Mumbai on Friday | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Orkla India posts moderate D-Street debut; shares list at 3% premium

Stock market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off highs, up 150 pts; SMIDs weak; Hindalco, Delhivery shed 5.5% each

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares rise as upbeat US data calms nerves over stretched valuations

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Rupee gains for second straight day despite firm dollar, opens at 88.52/$

Amit Paithankar, CEO, Waaree Energies | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Motilal Oswal gives 'Buy' to Waaree Energies, calls it a sector bellwether

Topics : The Smart Investor Hindalco Industries Novelis results stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon