Thursday, April 23, 2026 | 05:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / HSBC downgrades India to underweight on inflation, demand concerns

HSBC downgrades India to underweight on inflation, demand concerns

HSBC has cut India to underweight, citing inflation risks, high energy prices and weak demand outlook, warning of potential earnings downgrades and subdued foreign inflows

HSBC

HSBC, however, said selective opportunities remain in India, particularly in private sector banks, base metals, and parts of the healthcare space, even as broader market headwinds intensify. (Photo: Reuters)

Samie Modak Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 5:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HSBC has downgraded Indian equities to ‘underweight’ from ‘neutral’, citing rising risks to earnings from higher inflation, elevated energy prices, and a potential slowdown in domestic demand.
 
In a note issued on Thursday, the brokerage said India’s reliance on imported energy, and the resulting risks to inflation and domestic demand, have cast doubts on the durability of the ongoing earnings recovery.
 
“We expect consensus forecasts to be revised down in the coming months from current expectations of 16 per cent y-o-y for (calendar) 2026. While valuations have corrected materially from their peak, they will appear elevated as earning downgrades feed through. India looks less attractive than its North East Asian peers in the current macro environment,” wrote Herald van der Linde, Head of Equity Strategy – Asia Pacific, HSBC.
 
 
The brokerage has upgraded South Korea from ‘underweight’ to ‘neutral’, terming it a “compelling growth story.”
 
The brokerage also flagged the risk of a renewed uptick in inflation, especially if fuel prices are adjusted upwards after state elections. Higher inflation could dampen consumption demand and increase stress in the financial system through rising non-performing loans, it said.

Also Read

BSE, Stock Markets

NSE updates SME listing framework, revises FCFE definition for applicants

Stock markets

Market Close: Sensex slides 852 pts, Nifty below 24200 amid stalled US-Iran talks, Hormuz blockade

Brent crude, crude oil

HSBC downgrades India to 'underweight' as oil shock clouds earnings outlook

Stock markets

Stock Market Close: Sensex snaps 3-day winning streak, falls 757 pts, Nifty ends below 24,400

Trent share price today

Trent bonus issue announcement today; analyst against 'fresh buying'

 
Foreign investor sentiment towards India remains cautious amid rupee weakness, the report said.
 
“Sharp FX depreciation has weighed on returns, and as per our forex strategist, the INR is exposed to depreciation pressure if oil prices stay high. In addition, investors are increasingly focused on the potential implications of AI, particularly for software services. Together, these factors are likely to constrain foreign inflows,” said van der Linde.
 
While resilient domestic flows — particularly through systematic investment plans (SIPs) — is a positive, HSBC believes foreign demand has to return if IPO activity is to revive.
 
HSBC, however, said selective opportunities remain in India, particularly in private sector banks, base metals, and parts of the healthcare space, even as broader market headwinds intensify.
 

How they stack up

 

Overweight: Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore

 

Neutral: South Korea (from underweight), Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan

 

Underweight: India (from neutral), Indonesia, Thailand

More From This Section

trading, markets

Smart order routing gains traction, but overall adoption remains lowpremium

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Rupee drops 0.3% to 94.10, extends 4-day losing streak as oil crosses $100

Hitachi Energy, Hitachi Energy India (Photo: Company Website)

Hitachi Energy hits new high in weak market; IDBI Capital initiates 'Buy'

dealer-led trading decline, online trading India, mobile trading apps growth, NSE trading trends, CTCL NEAT decline, equity market automation, digital brokerage platforms, retail investor participation India, stock trading technology shift, algorithm

Data Patterns zooms 97% in 3 months; stock hits new high in weak market

Union Bank of India share price

Union Bank shares fall 9% after Q4 results; weak NII, higher slippages hit

Topics : HSBC India Indian equities stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 5:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock Market CrashStocks to watch todayQ4 Results TodayAxis Bank Q4 PreviewUP Board 10, 12 Result 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayBengal ElectionsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance