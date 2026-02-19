India AI Impact Summit: Dalal Street reacts to high-stakes partnerships

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam was the main attraction for last three days due to a wave of high-stakes partnerships between Indian conglomerates and global technology titans like Nvidia Corporation and OpenAI.

The announcements—ranging from gigawatt-scale artificial intelligence (AI) factories to sovereign large-language models—have sent ripples through Dalal Street.

Below is a list of stocks which saw significant-to-modest reactions because of announcements in the India AI Impact Summit.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) The Tata Group, Tata Consultancy Services and OpenAI entered in to a far-reaching strategic partnership to catalyse AI innovation across the enterprise, consumer, and social landscapes.

The Tata Group will develop India’s first large-scale data center, specifically optimized for the next-generation AI training and inference. Starting with a 100-megawatt capacity and a roadmap to scale to one gigawatt, this facility marks a significant leap in India’s sovereign AI infrastructure.

Through this collaboration, OpenAI becomes the first anchor customer of Tata Consultancy Services’ data centre.

The multifaceted partnership focuses on three key pillars: accelerating AI-driven innovation across Tata Group subsidiaries, spearheading global industrial AI transformations, and establishing the foundational infrastructure required to power next-generation computing.

Stock reaction

A total of 3.2 million equities changed hands in trade, according to exchange data. Reliance Industries Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani at India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi announced that his group will invest ₹10 lakh crore over the next seven years to overhaul India’s AI and data infrastructure. Tata Consultancy Services share price rose 2 per cent to the day’s high of ₹2,748.70 on NSE. The stock, however, erased the gains due to across-the-board selloff to end 0.6 per cent lower at ₹2,677.90.A total of 3.2 million equities changed hands in trade, according to exchange data.

The massive investment will be directed to the ‘nation-building’ initiative. The capital will focus on creating sovereign AI computing capacity to solve the costs and supply shortages currently throttling domestic AI growth, according to a Reuters report.

Jio, the telecommunication wing of Reliance Industries, will also focus on building an AI-ready data centre powered by renewable energy, Ambani said. Jio is already building a multi-gigawatt AI-ready data centre in Jamnagar.

Stock reaction

Reliance Industries shares closed 2.21 per cent lower at ₹1,409.50, as weakness in market weighed on the stock.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Larsen & Toubro has teamed up with Nvidia Corporation to build a gigawatt-scale AI factory under the AI mission to reinforce the country’s position as a global AI powerhouse, the company announced on Wednesday. A total of 11.9 million shares of the country's most valuable firm changed hands on the NSE.

The partnership combines Larsen & Toubro’s extensive engineering and infrastructure expertise with the full NVIDIA AI stack — including high-performance GPUs, CPUs, networking, and accelerated storage. By leveraging NVIDIA AI Enterprise software and reference architectures, the collaboration ensures rapid, secure AI adoption across mission-critical sectors.

Stock reaction

Larsen & Toubro shares had made new 52-week high of ₹4,335 during Wednesday's trade on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). However, on Thursday, the stock erased the gains and fell 1.1 per cent to settle at ₹4,280.50. The counter saw a trade of 2 million shares today.

Eternal

On Tuesday, Eternal announced a collaboration with OpenAI for strategic expansion to bolster AI capabilities across its entire ecosystem. The integration will reac Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure as well as the company’s partner platforms and internal operational systems.

The partnership also extends to Feeding India, Eternal’s social impact initiative, and Nugget, its AI-native venture. The company will also leverage OpenAI’s Enterprise API platform to redefine how customers and partners engage with its ecosystem.

Stock reaction

Eternal shares on Thursday dropped more than 2 per cent to close at ₹271.75 on the NSE. As many as 23.9 million equities of the companhy changed hands today.

Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) Le Travenues Technology announced that it is expanding its collaboration with OpenAI to deepen the artificial intelligence integration to its ecosysmtem. The travel technology platform will deploy AI at scale for travel discovery, booking, and support.

Through this collaboration, Ixigo will leverage OpenAI’s Enterprise API platforms to deploy sophisticated AI tools and cutting-edge coding models. The company will upgrade its entire technology stack, including group brands, ConfirmTkt, and Abhibus.

The Delhi-headquartered company is a pioneer in utilising AI in the travel sector.

Stock reaction

Ixigo share price rose 2.10 per cent in Thursday’s session to make an intraday high of ₹199.6 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The stock defied the market selling and settled 1.05 per cent higher at ₹197.57 with 2.7 million equities changing hands.

Pine Labs

Pine Labs will embed OpenAI’s API models into the core of a global merchant ecosystem, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

Pine Labs is pushing the boundaries of frontier AI by tapping into the world’s largest real-time payment ecosystem. The company is evolving fintech from standard ‘deterministic’ processing to ‘probabilistic’ reasoning, paving the way for autonomous financial actions backed by rigorous security guardrails, the company said in the exchange filing.

Stock reaction:

Pine Labs share price rose 2.9 per cent to the day’s high of ₹208.96 per share on NSE. The stock ended 2.3 per cent higher at ₹207.63 with 2.1 million equities changing hands.

Delhivery Delhivery announced a collaboration with Nvidia Corporation to develop advanced digital mapping solutions specifically engineered for India’s complex geography and unique addressing systems.

The initiative will harness Nvidia accelerated computing, Nvidia CV-Cuda, and NVIDIA Nemotron open models. By processing petabytes of Delhivery’s proprietary data, the partnership aims to create highly accurate, scalable, and locally relevant maps to boost India’s expanding digital economy.

Stock reaction

Delhivery share price rose only 1 per cent to the day’s high of ₹436.60 on NSE. However, the stock erased all gains, to end at ₹427.90, down nearly 1 per cent. More than 1.4 million equities of the company changed hands in today's trade.

E2E Networks

On Wednesday, Nvidia Corporation announced a collaboration with E2E Networks alongside Larsen & Toubro and Yotta. The collaboration announcement came as India is hosting the AI-impact summit.

The Indian cloud service provider is building an NVIDIA Blackwell GPU (graphics processing unit) cluster on the global chip maker’s TIR platform hosted at the L&T Vyoma Data Centre in Chennai. The TIR cloud will be positioned to accelerate sovereign AI development across critical sectors, including healthcare, finance, and manufacturing, by integrating NVIDIA HGX B200 systems with enterprise software and Nemotron open models, according to Nvidia’s blog article.

Stock reaction