Infosys fixes November 14 as record date for ₹18,000-crore buyback; details

Infosys share price on November 7, 2025: At 9:50 AM, the scrip was down 0.74 per cent at ₹1,455.35, while the BSE Sensex was trading 0.6 per cent lower at 82,809.14.

Infosys share price on buyback record date, November 7, 2025

The board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹23 per share, and had fixed October 27, 2025 as the record date and November 7, 2025 as the payout date. | Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Infosys Share buyback record date: Infosys shares were trading lower on Friday, November 7, 2025, with the stock slipping up to 1.15 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹1,449.35 on the BSE. 
 
At 9:50 AM, the Infosys share price was down 0.74 per cent at ₹1,455.35, while the BSE Sensex was trading 0.6 per cent lower at 82,809.14.

Infosys fixes record date for Share buyback

 
The IT major, on Thursday, November 6, 2025, announced that it has fixed Friday, November 14, 2025, as the record date for its ₹18,000-crore share buyback announced in September.
 
In a regulatory filing, Infosys said, “The company has fixed Friday, November 14, 2025 as 
 
the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buyback.”

Last month, Infosys had disclosed that promoters including Narayana Murthy and chairman Nandan Nilekani will not participate in the buyback process. 
 
“Since the promoters and the promoter group of the company have declared their intention to not participate in the buyback, equity shares held by them have not been considered for the purposes of computing the entitlement ratio,” the company said.

Infosys develops AI Agent for energy sector

 
Separately, Infosys announced on November 6 that it has developed an AI Agent to digitally transform operations in the energy sector
 
The productivity solution leverages Infosys Topaz (an AI-first offering using generative AI), Infosys Cobalt (cloud services and platforms), along with Microsoft Copilot Studio, Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models, and ChatGPT-4o.
 
The AI Agent enhances operations by using conversational AI to turn real-time data into actionable insights, automate reports, and improve safety, reliability, efficiency, and decision-making. It processes reports, well logs, images, plots, and tables to streamline workflows and provide predictive insights, helping users anticipate challenges, minimise downtime, and enhance overall operational performance.

Infosys Q2 results

 
Infosys reported a 13.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹7,364 crore for the July-September quarter (Q2FY26), driven by a robust large-deal pipeline and broad-based growth across verticals despite a challenging macro environment.
 
The company also raised the lower end of its FY26 revenue guidance to 2-3 per cent in constant currency (CC), from 1-3 per cent earlier, signaling growing confidence in deal momentum.
 
Revenue for the quarter rose 8.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹44,490 crore, led by strong performance in financial services and manufacturing. Both profit and revenue surpassed Bloomberg consensus estimates, marking two consecutive quarters of steady growth.
 
On a constant currency basis, Infosys grew 3.7 per cent, outperforming TCS but trailing HCLTech’s 5.8 per cent growth. Wipro’s revenue fell 2.6 per cent, while LTIMindtree rose 4.4 per cent.

Infosys dividend

 
The board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹23 per share, and had fixed October 27, 2025 as the record date and November 7, 2025 as the payout date.
 

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

