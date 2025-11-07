Friday, November 07, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee trades lower after two-day gains; opens weaker at 88.66/$

Rupee trades lower after two-day gains; opens weaker at 88.66/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened 4 paise lower at 88.66 against the greenback on Friday

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee weakened on Friday, snapping a two-day winning streak, as a stronger dollar and rising crude oil prices weighed on sentiment.
 
The domestic currency opened 4 paise lower at 88.66 against the greenback on Friday, according to Bloomberg. The Rupee has risen 0.15 per cent this month, while it has fallen 3.56 per cent this year.
 
The rupee opened stronger on Thursday and held its ground through the day, reflecting a rare calm that many see as the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) quiet handiwork, supported, this time, by a softer US dollar, Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors, said. 
 
   
The RBI's firm defence of the 88.80 level has established it as a strong resistance for USD/INR, while support at 88.50-88.60 keeps the rupee steady for now, Pabari said. "A breakthrough in the India-US trade talks could lift sentiment and push the pair below 88.40, paving the way for an appreciation toward 87.50-87.70, hinting that the rupee may be gearing up for a fresh bout of strength."
 
The rupee opened lower once again, with the RBI selling in the non-deliverable forward (NDF) market at 88.52, offering importers another opportunity to buy on dips, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. 

Also Read

Stock market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 161 pts, Nifty below 25,450; LIC, Amber Enterprises in focus

Pine Labs IPO

Pine Labs IPO opens for bidding: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

SEBI

Sebi proposes wider certification framework for market professionalspremium

market

Bharti Hexacom shares drop over 3% on Q2 miss; should you buy the dip?

Pine Labs IPO

Pine Labs IPO: Analysts divided on prospects; should you subscribe?

 
Talks of a trade deal between US President Donald Trump and Piyush Goyal have resurfaced, though a concrete agreement remains elusive, Bhansali said. The rupee is expected to open around 88.58 today, unless the RBI takes a different stance, possibly encouraging exporters to sell for cash and near-term positions at higher levels while advising importers to buy on dips, he added. 
 
The dollar index failed to close above 100 as US shutdown concerns and higher job-cut data weighed on sentiment. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was up 0.07 per cent at 99.80. With the dollar losing momentum, the rupee has found some much-needed breathing room, though how long this relief lasts will depend on global risk sentiment, Pabari said. 
 
In commodities, oil prices edged higher in Asian trading after dipping below $63 per barrel, remaining near a two-week low. Brent crude price was up 0.39 per cent at 63.63 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 0.49 per cent at 59.72 per barrel, as of 9:00 AM IST.

More From This Section

Reliance Jio

Bankers value Reliance's Jio Platforms as high as $170 billion ahead of IPO

paint painter jsw asian berger

Nomura brushes off competition fears, turns bullish on Indian paint majors

Stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 7: Bharti Airtel, LIC, Lupin, Bajaj Housing

Aurobindo Pharma share price

Q2FY26 results in line; Aurobindo Pharma could gain 25%, says Nuvama

bajaj auto pulsar bikes two wheelers

Bajaj Auto Q2 Preview: Profit, revenue to rev up on premium, export push

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar currency market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon