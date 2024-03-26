Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Investors subscribe SRM Contractors IPO 3.56 times on day 1 of bidding

The IPO received bids for 1,54,35,840 shares against 43,40,100 shares on offer, as per NSE data

ipo market listing share market

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The initial public offer of SRM Contractors received 3.56 times subscription on the first day of bidding on Tuesday.
The IPO received bids for 1,54,35,840 shares against 43,40,100 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 6.26 times while the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) attracted 3.54 times subscription. The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 1.57 times.
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of fresh issue of up to 62,00,000 equity shares has a price range of Rs 200-210 a share.
SRM Contractors mopped up Rs 39 crore from anchor investors on Friday.
The firm is an engineering construction and development company engaged primarily in the construction of roads (including bridges), tunnels, slope stabilization works and other miscellaneous civil construction activities in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, as per its website.
The company was incorporated in September 2008.
Interactive Financial Services is the manager to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

SRM Contractors files draft papers with Sebi to mop-up funds via IPO

Vishwas Agri Seeds' Rs 26 crore SME IPO to open Mar 21: Check issue details

Trust Fintech SME IPO opens today: Check GMP, anchor issue & other details

Three companies file draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPOs

Delhi Jal Board contractors threaten to stall work over non-payment of dues

PE firm Olympus to sell 9.8% stake in India's Aster DM for up to $234.5 mn

Hotel stocks rally up to 9% in weak market on hopes of strong earnings

This smallcap stock has zoomed over 100% in 5 months; hits new high

Mid-, Small-Caps: Correction coming to an end; Time to buy, says Nuvama

IndiGo rallies 4% to hit fresh high, stock zooms 79% thus far in FY24

Topics : Stock Market IPOs Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesIndia GDP Growth ForecastCSK vs GT Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon