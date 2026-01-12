Izmo shares jump 5% as arm develops 3D SiP module for space electronics

Izmo shares rose 4.6 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high at ₹743.85 per share. The buying on the counter came after the company’s division izmo Microsystems successfully designed a high complexity 3D System-in-Package (SiP) module for Space Payload Camera Electronics.

At 1:13 PM, Izmo’s share price was trading 1.48 per cent higher at ₹721.2 on the BSE. In comparison, the Sensex was up 0.09 per cent at 83,648.48. The stock commands a market capitalisation of ₹1,078.45 crore, with its 52-week high at ₹1,380 per share and a 52-week low at ₹231.3 per share.

By using advanced "3D stacking" technology, the company re-engineered a standard 200mm x 200mm electronics board into a compact 81mm x 81mm module—an 84 per cent reduction in footprint.

Instead of using bulky packaged chips, they integrated "bare-die" components (raw silicon chips) directly onto stacked layers using high-density wiring. This allows for more functions in a much smaller space, which is critical for satellites and spacecraft where every inch counts.

The module is enclosed in a fully indigenised custom Hermetic Ceramic Package, designed and fabricated in India. This hermetic solution is engineered for the environmental robustness and long-term performance essential for the extreme thermal and vacuum conditions of space. Mastering this level of integration is a significant technical hurdle, as it requires managing high-density signal integrity and thermal dissipation within a small volume.

This capability is currently held by only a select group of global Tier-1 aerospace firms. By indigenously developing 3D vertical stacking and hermetically sealed ceramic packages, izmo Microsystems significantly reduces reliance on restricted foreign technologies for mission-critical applications. This milestone establishes a sovereign technical foundation in India for the future of Silicon Photonics and Quantum Communications, where traditional packaging methods are insufficient.

izmo Microsystems, a division of izmo Ltd, specialises in advanced IC packaging and silicon photonics solutions. The company provides design and manufacturing services for the aerospace, defense, and electronics sectors and is the exclusive industry partner of the Centre of Excellence for Programmable Silicon Photonics ICs (COE CPPICS) at IIT Madras.