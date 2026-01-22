Anant Raj share price rises nearly 3% after Q3 net profit increases

Anant Raj share price today

Anant Raj share price rose nearly 3 per cent on Thursday as the company reported an increase in its net profit for the third quarter (Q3FY26). The scrip rose as much as 2.77 per cent to ₹535.32 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Anant Raj has a total market capitalisation of ₹19,334.5 crore on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The company saw its 0.44 million shares changed hands till the time of writing this report.

The real-estate company's share price has decreased 37.84 per cent in the last 12 months, compared to 9.33 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. FOLLOW LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE That said, Anant Raj share price erased gains shortly after open. The counter was quoting at ₹534.30, up 0.45 per cent as of 9:21 AM, as compared to a 0.64 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.The real-estate company's share price has decreased 37.84 per cent in the last 12 months, compared to 9.33 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Anant Raj share price rise today?

Anant Raj saw its revenue growing 20 per cent on year to ₹642 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26) from ₹535 crore (Q3FY25), the company said in an exchange filing.

The residential real estate developer's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 27 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹170 crore in the third quarter from ₹134 crore a year ago. The margin was at 26.5 per cent versus 25 per cent Y-o-Y.

ALSO READ | Dr Reddy's Laboratories gains 5% on posting Q3 results; brokerages divided Anant Raj's total expenses grew 18.53 per cent on year to ₹488.60 crore during the quarter from ₹412.12 crore last year.

Anant Raj Q4 Business Outlook

Anant Raj confirmed that the expansion of Ashok Cloud at Manesar and Panchkula are at an advanced stage of operationalisation. The company hopes to operationalise the additional cloud service infrastructure by the current quarter (Q4FY26).

The real estate developer signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to set up an additional data centre with a capacity of 50 megawatt IT. With this plan, Anant Raj will likely expand its data centre capacity to 357 megawatt IT load with a mix of colocation and cloud services. The company expects that the 171 megawatt IT load will commence operation by the financial year 2028, the company said in an exchange filing.

Anant Raj will launch its luxury residential project 'The Estate One' in Gurugram by the fourth quarter. The delivery of Project Navya will also start from this quarter, according to exchange filing.

Project Navya is a 50:50 joint venture between Anant Raj and Birla Estate. Avarna Project is developing the project, according to the exchange filing.