Juniper Hotels' Rs 1,800 crore IPO to open on for bidding on February 21

JM Financial, CLSA India and ICICI Securities Limited are the book-running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE

Juniper Hotels Ltd, which runs hotels under the "Hyatt" brand, on Thursday fixed a price band of Rs 342-360 per share for its Rs 1,800-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The maiden public issue will open for subscription on February 21 and close on February 23, the company said in a statement.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,800 crore with no Offer For Sale (OFS) component.

Of the total proceeds, funds to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore will be utilised for payment of debt availed by the company and subsidiaries -- Chartered Hotels Private Limited and Chartered Hampi Hotels Private Limited.

Besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes. Juniper Hotels is promoted by Saraf Hotels Ltd and its affiliate-- Juniper Investments Ltd-- and Two Seas Holdings Ltd, an indirect subsidiary of a global hospitality company Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

The hospitality firm has a portfolio of seven hotels and serviced apartments and operates 1,836 keys across the luxury, upper upscale, and upscale category of hotels across India, as of September 30, 2023.

At present, Saraf Hotels owns a 44.68 per cent stake in Juniper Hotels, Two Seas Holdings holds a 50 per cent stake and Juniper Investments has a 5.32 per cent shareholding.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 40 equity shares in the IPO and in multiples of 40 equity shares thereafter.

For the fiscal 2023, the company's revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 666.85 crore against Rs 308.69 crore a year ago while net loss narrowed to Rs 1.5 crore from Rs 188.03 crore.

