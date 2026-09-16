Wednesday, September 16, 2026 | 01:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Kamlesh Chandra Varshney gets extension as Sebi whole-time member

Kamlesh Chandra Varshney gets extension as Sebi whole-time member

Varshney will continue as a whole-time member of the market regulator until August 4, 2029, when he turns 65, or until further orders, whichever is earlier

SEBI

(Photo: Reuters)

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 1:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the reappointment of Kamlesh Chandra Varshney as a whole-time member (WTM) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) beyond September 19, 2026.
 
Varshney took charge as a WTM in September 2023. Prior to that, he was joint secretary (tax policy and legislation) in the Department of Revenue, Government of India.
 
At present, he handles departments including corporate finance, corporation finance investigation, integrated surveillance and legal affairs, among others.
 
According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) dated September 15, Varshney will continue as Sebi WTM until he attains the age of 65 on August 4, 2029, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
 
 
The market regulator currently has three whole-time members after the three-year tenure of Amarjeet Singh ended earlier this month.

Also Read

FPI

FPI onboarding set to get faster, mkt regulator Sebi push gains groundpremium

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Sebi proposes stronger tech resilience norms for exchanges, depositories

derivatives, equity

Getting equity derivatives rightpremium

traders, sebi, stock market

Traders back Sebi's CAS revamp, favour gradual move to blended VWAPpremium

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India

Sebi proposes changes to derivatives settlement, closing auction timings

 
In Sebi’s organisational hierarchy, WTMs are second only to the chairperson and are closely involved in policymaking and enforcement actions.
 
Varshney is a 1990-batch Indian Revenue Service officer who has worked in various capacities in the Income-tax Department and the Finance Ministry.
 
One of the recent orders passed by Varshney involved action against two entities for alleged manipulation of indices during the newly implemented closing auction session.  

More From This Section

Stock Markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 300 pts, Nifty tops 23,200; Nifty IT declines over 1%

Nifty FMCG up 2% as festive season puts consumer stocks in spotlight

Nifty FMCG up 2% as festive season puts consumer stocks in spotlight

tata chemicals

Tata Chem rebounds 14% from intra-day low on huge volume; up 29% in 2 days

Stocks at 5% lower circuit

HFCL, Sterlite Tech, HEG, MTAR Technologies locked in 5% lower circuits

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Traders brace for prolonged India bond slump as RBI mops up excess cash

Topics : SEBI Securities and Exchange Board of India

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchStocks to BuyNifty OutlookDelhi traffic advisoryNSE IPOTata group stocksIndia vs Afghanistan 2nd T20IPranav Constructions IPO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 1:01 PM IST