Kamlesh Chandra Varshney gets extension as Sebi whole-time member

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the reappointment of Kamlesh Chandra Varshney as a whole-time member (WTM) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) beyond September 19, 2026.

Varshney took charge as a WTM in September 2023. Prior to that, he was joint secretary (tax policy and legislation) in the Department of Revenue, Government of India.

At present, he handles departments including corporate finance, corporation finance investigation, integrated surveillance and legal affairs, among others.

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) dated September 15, Varshney will continue as Sebi WTM until he attains the age of 65 on August 4, 2029, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The market regulator currently has three whole-time members after the three-year tenure of Amarjeet Singh ended earlier this month.

In Sebi’s organisational hierarchy, WTMs are second only to the chairperson and are closely involved in policymaking and enforcement actions.

Varshney is a 1990-batch Indian Revenue Service officer who has worked in various capacities in the Income-tax Department and the Finance Ministry.

One of the recent orders passed by Varshney involved action against two entities for alleged manipulation of indices during the newly implemented closing auction session.