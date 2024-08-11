Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Macroeconomic data, Q1 earnings to drive mkt sentiments this week: Analysts

Besides, trading activity of foreign investors would also be a crucial factor in dictating movement in the market

Stock market

On the domestic front, the last batch of Q1 earnings will drive stock-specific movements. Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco are some of the big corporate earnings this week, he added | File image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Macroeconomic data announcements, the last batch of Q1 earnings and global trends are the major factors that would influence trading sentiments in the equity market in a holiday-shortened week ahead, analysts said.
Besides, trading activity of foreign investors would also be a crucial factor in dictating movement in the market.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Equity markets would remain closed on Thursday for Independence Day.
"This week, all focus will be on the global markets as we can see the extension of weakness after a long period of stability. The Indian equity market could also witness some bit of levelling off this week as investors process recent gains and contend with high prices. Geopolitical tensions are also escalating, but markets are not reacting significantly, which is reflected in the declining crude oil prices," said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.
On the domestic front, the last batch of Q1 earnings will drive stock-specific movements. Hero MotoCorp, Hindalco are some of the big corporate earnings this week, he added.
"Additionally, institutional flows will play a crucial role in market dynamics," Gour said.

More From This Section

Baseless, devoid of truth: Sebi chief, husband deny Hindenburg allegations

Sovereign green bonds trading at IFSC to start in 2nd half of FY25: RBI Guv

Sebi asks mutual fund industry to proactively conduct stress test

More regulation needed to curb retail speculation in F&O: Amisha Vora

Market regulator Sebi plans to launch smaller SIPs, Reit reforms in FY25

Vodafone Idea, NMDC, IRCTC, SJVN and PC Jeweller would also announce their quarterly earnings during the week.
From the macroeconomic front, industrial production data for June and inflation rate for July will be announced on Monday. WPI inflation data will be out on Wednesday.
Indian inflation data is due this week, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
"Moving forward, the direction of the domestic market will be influenced by global markets," Nair added.
Last week, the BSE benchmark slumped 1,276.04 points or 1.57 per cent, while the Nifty declined 350.2 points or 1.41 per cent.
Stock markets globally faced a sharp correction last week triggered by the unwinding of the yen carry trade and recession fears in the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jagran Prakashan Q1 result: PAT dips 6.5% to Rs 41 cr, revenue at Rs 444 cr

Aurobindo Pharma Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps 61% to Rs 919 cr

Trent Q1 results: Tata Group's co posts profit up two-fold at Rs 391 cr

Cement players on growth path despite weak demand, pricing pressure

Prospects healthy for Bharat Forge, but stock fully valued too

Topics : Q1 results Indian stock markets Macroeconomic Data

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon