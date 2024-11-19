Market holiday: BSE, NSE closed on Wed, Nov. 20, amid Maharashtra elections

Business Standard
Market holidays November 2024: The Election Commission announced Wednesday, November 20, 2024, as polling day in Maharashtra

Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 8:29 AM IST

Market holidays November 2024: Indian stock markets will remain closed for trading on Wednesday, November 20, on account of voting for state elections in Maharashtra. 
 
The Election Commission of India (EC) on October 15, 2024, announced the dates for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election.  As per EC's announcement, the Maharashtra election will be held in a single phase for 288 seats with 4,136 candidates contesting. Meanwhile, vote counting will be done on November 23, 2024. 
 
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will have no trading or settlement in stocks, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments on Wednesday. 
 
 
The next stock market holiday falls on Christmas, December 25, 2024, which will be the last market holiday in India for this year. 
 
Stock market trading hours 
The domestic stock market operates on weekdays from Monday to Friday, 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM. There is also a pre-open session from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM on regular trading days. The market remains closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

Will the commodity market be open on Wednesday? 
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be closed for trading for the morning session, from 9 AM to 5 PM. The evening trading session will be open for trading, from 5 PM to 11:55 PM (till 9 PM for selected Agri Commodities). 
 
On the other hand, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), the largest agri commodity exchange in India will remain closed.
 
The contracts expiring on November 20, 2024, are preponed to the previous trading day, Tuesday, November 19, 2024.
 
Market recap: 
Domestic benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended Monday's (November 18) trading session in negative territory, weighed down by weak global cues.
 
The BSE Sensex shed 241.30 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 77,339.01, trading within a range of 76,965.06-77,886.97.
 
Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 closed at 23,453, down 78.90 points or 0.34 per cent per cent. The index fluctuated between 23,350.40-23,606.80.
 
In broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap100 index fell 0.53 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap100 ended flat.
 
Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT plunged 2.32 per cent, dragged down by Coforge, Persistent Systems, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and LTTS. Nifty Media, Pharma, CPSE, and Healthcare indices also ended in the red, with losses extending up to 1.60 per cent.

