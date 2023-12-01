Market regulator Sebi lowers disgorgement amount in Satyam Computer case

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has lowered the amount that the promoters of Satyam Computer Services Limited (SCSL) have to disgorge from Rs 813 crore to Rs 622 crore.

In February, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) had remanded the matter back to Sebi, directing it to recalculate the unlawful gains and reconsider the ban on the promoters. It was the third order by the tribunal in the Satyam matter.

The market regulator, in its order in November 2018, had barred Satyam’s former management—B. Suryanarayana Raju, B. Rama Raju, and B. Ramalinga Raju— from accessing the securities market for 14 years. The 14-year period was to be considered from July 2014.

The revised order issued by Sebi whole-time member Ananth Narayan has barred B. Ramalinga Raju and B. Rama Raju from the securities market until July 2028. Further, on the disgorgement, Sebi has directed the payment of 12 per cent per annum simple interest since January 2009.

“The conclusion that Ramalinga Raju and Rama Raju had orchestrated the whole Satyam fraud was upheld by the first SAT order. However, taking into consideration the period of debarment already undergone, and considering that the third SAT Order has directed that noticees cannot be worse off on remand, I find that these noticees are required to undergo the remaining period of debarment as directed in the first and fourth Sebi orders,” noted the Sebi WTM.

No further restraint has been imposed on B. Suryanarayana Raju, SRSR Holdings, V. Srinivas, and G. Ramakrishna in this revised order of Sebi. The order pointed out that B. Suryanarayana Raju, SRSR Holdings had already undergone a debarment for seven years.

Further, Sebi noted that Ramalinga Raju, Rama Raju, V. Srinivas, and G. Ramakrishna will continue to remain under restraint as directed by the Supreme Court in the matter.

“Directions of restraint/debarment passed in this order shall be subject to any direction by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the aforesaid appeals,” said the Sebi order.

While sending the case back to Sebi in February, the tribunal had asked Sebi to reconsider the intrinsic value of shares while calculating unlawful gain, to calculate unlawful gains individually, the interest to be paid and the period of restraint. SAT had also asked Sebi to reconsider the issue of the pledge of shares.

“..23.25 per cent of each SCSL share may be taken as the intrinsic value throughout the Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) period / fraud period that is from 2001 to 2008. Thus, after considering the intrinsic value, the unlawful gain on the sale of each SCSL share during the entire period of 2001 to 2008 is 76.75 per cent of the sale consideration of each SCSL share,” the Sebi order states.