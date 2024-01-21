Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Mcap of top 5 valued firms erode by Rs 1.67 trn, HDFC Bank biggest laggard

The market valuation of HDFC Bank eroded by Rs 1,22,163.07 crore to Rs 11,22,662.76 crore

stcok market, HDFC Bank’s ADR premium shrinks to nearly zero as FPIs turn bearish

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of five of the top 10 valued firms eroded by Rs 1,67,936.21 crore last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest laggard.
Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark fell by 1,144.8 points 1.57 per cent. The NSE and BSE conducted normal trading sessions on January 20.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
While Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever and State Bank of India faced erosion in their valuation, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and ITC were the gainers in the top-10 pack.
The market valuation of HDFC Bank eroded by Rs 1,22,163.07 crore to Rs 11,22,662.76 crore.
Shares of HDFC Bank fell for the third day in a row on Friday, tumbling over 12 per cent, as investors deserted the counter after the company's December quarter earnings failed to impress the market. HDFC Bank shares bounced back on Saturday, climbing 0.54 per cent.
Reliance Industries valuation fell by Rs 18,199.35 crore to Rs 18,35,665.82 crore.
Hindustan Unilever's market valuation diminished by Rs 17,845.15 crore to Rs 5,80,184.57 crore and that of TCS declined by Rs 7,720.6 crore to Rs 14,12,613.37 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of State Bank of India dipped Rs 2,008.04 crore to Rs 5,63,589.24 crore.
However, the mcap of LIC jumped Rs 67,456.1 crore to reach Rs 5,92,019.78 crore.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) surpassed State Bank of India (SBI) to become the country's most valued PSU firm by market valuation on Wednesday.
Bharti Airtel added Rs 26,380.94 crore taking its market valuation to Rs 6,31,679.96 crore.
The mcap of Infosys climbed Rs 15,170.75 crore to Rs 6,84,305.90 crore and that of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 3,163.72 crore to Rs 7,07,373.79 crore.
ITC's valuation climbed Rs 2,058.48 crore to Rs 5,84,170.38 crore.
Reliance Industries continued to rule the top-10 most valued firms ranking chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, LIC, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and State Bank of India.

Also Read

Mcap of six of top 10 firms jumps Rs 70,527.11 crore; RIL biggest gainer

Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

TCS reclaims title of 2nd most valued firm by mcap; HDFC Bank 3rd place

Mcap of 7 of top 10 firms falls by Rs 74,603 cr, HDFC Bank biggest laggard

HDFC Bank Q3 preview: In a steady quarter, analysts expect NIM to expand

Hedge funds bring in record profits betting on 'catastrophe' bonds

At 6 trn, LIC m-cap surpasses HUL, ITC; stock hits all-time high, surge 5%

Ceat extends rally for third day; surges 14% on healthy outlook

Ganesh Housing zooms over 50% in 4 days as Q3 net profit jumps three-fold

These 2 rail-related stocks have zoomed over 75% thus far in Jan

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : HDFC Bank shares HDFC Bank decline in mcap Market valuation of firms market valuation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon