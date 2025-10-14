Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 11:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / MCX zooms 114% from March low; HDFC Securities sets target price of ₹10,000

MCX zooms 114% from March low; HDFC Securities sets target price of ₹10,000

In the past one month, MCX has outperformed the market by surging 20 per cent, as against 0.50 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

MCX Q4 net grows 56% to Rs 341 mn on commodity segment push; income up 11%

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) share price today

 
Shares of Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) hit an all-time high of ₹9,457.45, as the stock rallied 6 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the exchange and data platform company surpassed its previous high of ₹9,110 touched on July 1, 2025.
 
In the past one month, MCX has outperformed the market by surging 20 per cent, as against 0.50 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The stock has zoomed 114 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹4,410.10 touched on March 11, 2025.
 
 
At 10:10 AM; MCX was quoting 5 per cent higher at ₹9,362, as compared to 0.2 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined nearly 1 million equity shares had changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 

MCX overview, outlook

 
MCX is India’s leading commodity derivatives exchange, and the largest Commodity Options Exchange globally (FIA, 2024), with a market share of about 98 per cent in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in financial year 2024-25. It offers trading in a diverse range of commodities, spanning multiple segments including bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities, as well as sectoral commodity indices.
 
Over the years, MCX has established itself as a leading and reliable platform for efficient price discovery and managing the complex risks associated with commodity price volatility. The demand for these services is likely to remain at elevated levels in the times to come, which poses a positive outlook for the company, MCX said in its FY25 annual report.

Also Read

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited

Zaggle Prepaid set to shine: JM Financial eyes 44% upside growth; details

LG Electronics

LG Electronics India lists at 50% premium, Mcap at ₹1 trn; analysts bullish

EPL Share Price

EPL retains 'Buy' tag from Motilal Oswal amid top-deck churn; check reasons

HCL Tech, HCL

HCL Tech shares gain 3% on delivering 'standout quarter'; should you buy?

Signature Global share price

Signature Global sees Q2 sales slowdown, yet Nuvama says 'Buy'; here's why

 
Market participants are increasingly turning to derivative instruments for hedging price risks and navigating the uncertainties of the economy. This growing culture of proactive risk management is encouraging organizations of all sizes to seek solutions from hedging platforms such as MCX for effective risk mitigation. This evolving trend underscores the importance of strategic risk management in today’s markets and presents an opportunity for the company to engage with and support these firms as they navigate the challenges of commodity price fluctuations. MCX said the company is well-positioned to capitalize on this emerging demand.  CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

HDFC Securities maintains BUY on MCX with a target price of ₹10,000

 
MCX continues to present a compelling growth story built on its earlier drivers—new product launches, a robust product pipeline, tech upgrades, and rising participation.
 
Options premium average daily traded value (ADTV) has witnessed strong growth, jumping to ₹6,700 crore in October 2025 vs ₹4,100 crore in Q2FY25, led by surge in gold and silver volumes, which now account for 60 per cent of total notional volume and 30 per cent of premium ADTV. The bullion contracts have scaled rapidly post the shift to monthly expiry, gaining traction and diversifying the revenue mix. Analysts at HDFC Securities believe bullion could reach 40 per cent of total premium by Q4FY27E, materially reducing earlier concentration risk from crude and natural gas contracts (85 per cent share previously).
 
The upcoming launch of cash-settled index contracts such as Metldex and Bulldex is expected to generate growth thrust and attract higher participation from FPIs and institutions. Importantly, SEBI’s indication to allow FPI and domestic institutional participation in non-cash settled commodities is a positive step, especially given MCX’s current FPI volume share of only 3 per cent versus 20 per cent for equity exchanges. 
 
“Additionally, the co-location facilities in commodities could pave the way for HFT activity, which has been a significant volume driver in equity markets. These developments amplify our earlier thesis of sustained options growth, supported by both product innovation and structural market reforms, and strengthen our conviction on MCX’s medium term earnings trajectory,” HDFC Securities said in the company update. The brokerage firm maintains a BUY rating on the stock with a target price of ₹10,000, based on 46x Sep-27E core EPS and adding cash excluding SGF and trading margin.
 

More From This Section

KEC International share price

KEC International shares advance 4% on ₹1,174-cr order win; details inside

stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200pts, Nifty below 25,200; PSU Bk, Cons Durables shares fall

trading

Landmark Cars shares soar 11% after strong Q2 update; check details here

RBL Bank

RBL Bank up 3%, hits 52-wk high amid Emirates NBD 51% stake purchase buzz

consumer electronics

LG sizzles on debut: Life is good for these electronics stocks, hint charts

Topics : The Smart Investor Multi Commodity Exchange MCX stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 PreviewTop Muhurat PicksMotilal Oswal Sectorial PickUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon