RBL Bank share price today
RBL Bank shares hit a 52-week high of ₹299.65, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday's intraday trade, amid reports that Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, the UAE's second-largest lender, is in advanced talks to acquire a controlling 51 per cent stake in the private sector bank.
Thus far in the calendar year 2025, RBL Bank stock price has appreciated 87 per cent as compared to 5.1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex index. The stock had hit an all-time high of ₹716.55 on May 28, 2019.
At 09:45 AM, RBL Bank shares were quoting 1.5 per cent higher at ₹294.35 as against 0.09 per cent rise in the benchmark index. Around 15.1 million equity shares have, cumulatively, changed hands on the NSE and BSE so far in the session. READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
Dubai's Emirates NBD eyes majority control in RBL Bank
As per reports, Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, the UAE's second-largest lender, is in advanced talks to acquire a majority 51 per cent stake in RBL Bank through a mix of preferential share allotment and an open offer. The capital infusion, aimed at strengthening RBL Bank's balance sheet, would make Emirates NBD its single largest shareholder. An in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the change of control has also been reported to be received recently.
The group is expected to buy around 26 per cent from institutional investors and then make an open offer for an additional 25 per cent. However, if approved, Emirates NBD's voting rights are likely to be capped at 26 per cent under current RBI norms, the report suggested.. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
ICICI Securities view on RBL Bank
Althogh we await an official confirmation and clarity on the deal structure and valuation, the development appears positive for RBL Bank, as the entry of a large, well-capitalised global promoter like Emirates NBD could strengthen governance standards, boost investor confidence, and support a potential re-rating of the stock, ICICI Securities said in a note.
RBL Bank Q2 results: Date, time, board meeting update
RBL Bank has informed the BSE that a meeting of its board of directors is scheduled on October 18, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2025.
In its Q2 business update, RBL Bank said its Loan Book increased by 14 per cent year-on-year and 6 per cent quarter-on-quarter in Q2FY26 to ₹1.02 trillion.
Deposit base, meanwhile, rose 8 per cent Y-o-Y and 3 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹1.16 trillion.
"Retail advances grew 11 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent Q-o-Q, while wholesale advances grew 20 per cent Y-o-Y and 6 per cent Q-o-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Within wholesale, commercial banking advances grew 33 per cent Y-o-Y and 5 per cent Q-o-Q," it said.
It further said, the Bank continues to focus on growing the share of granular retail deposits in the overall deposit mix, with deposits below ₹3 crore constituting approx. 51.0 per cent of the overall deposits at the end of Q2.
According to analysts at InCred Equities, moderating microfinance institution SMA book provides comfort and improves visibility of ~200 bp credit costs for FY26.
With a CET-1 ratio of 14.1 per cent, the bank is unlikely to be in a hurry to raise capital in the near-to-medium-term. The brokerage firm expects RoA to improve to 0.9 per cent/1 per cent in FY27/FY28, respectively, from 0.5 per cent in FY25. RoE is likely to improve to 9/11 per cent in FY27F/28F, respectively, from 5 per cent in FY25, analysts had said in the Q1 result update.
Icra reaffirms credit ratings of RBL Bank
Meanwhile, in August 2025, rating agency Icra reaffirmed RBL Bank's rating on Basel-III tier-II bonds, Fixed Deposits, Short-term FD, and Certificate of Deposits.
The ratings reaffirmation, the agency said, factors in RBL Bank's comfortable capital position, with the CET-I and capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) at 14.05 per cent and 15.59 per cent, respectively, as on June 30, 2025.The ratings also consider the healthy growth in advances and the overall deposit base along with the granularisation of the asset and liability base undertaken by the bank over the past few years.
"The overall earnings profile is likely to remain under pressure in the near term with rate cuts pressurising the net interest margins (NIMs) as seen in Q1 FY2026. Nevertheless, the cost of deposits is expected to decline and is likely to support NIMs in H2FY26. Besides, the bank is expected to witness operational synergies. This, coupled with the likely reduction in credit costs, would support the overall profitability," Icra said.